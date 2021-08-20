Seattle Surge release entire CDL roster during Champs

The Call of Duty League’s Seattle franchise, the Seattle Surge, seem to be jumping ship from a competitive standpoint — as the team has dropped all of its players, coaches, and substitutes during the CDL Champs postseason.

It hasn’t been bright and sunny for the Surge through two years of CDL action and many thought the team’s performance failed to live up to its lineup on paper.

Well, apparently the front office thought so as well, with management opting for a full roster purge at the end of 2021’s season.

The Surge’s season was a disappointing one, save for some flashes on LAN during the Stage 5 Major, so no one should be surprised that changes are being made. As for how wholesale these changes are, fans seem to be a little confused — but ultimately excited at the prospects for rostermania.

Seattle Surge drop entire CDL roster

Thank you @OctaneSam, @Prestinni, @Classic, @Gunless, @Loony, and @JoeyNubzy for being a part of this team. We are especially grateful for the heart and effort you showed throughout your time with the Surge. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/rlziUDgl7r — Seattle Surge (@SeattleSurge) August 20, 2021

After finishing 11th in 2020, the Surge bumped up to ninth in 2021, thanks in major part to their efforts during Major V. But despite those improvements, particularly in a LAN environment, the organization is parting ways with its players.

This thrusts Sam ‘Octane’ Larew into free agency, where many fans (and perhaps he himself) was hoping to land anyway. Fans are already speculating as to where he could end up in 2022, so this ought to be a busy offseason.

Officially a Free-Agent moving into the off season. I feel like I watched COD for 2 seasons but NO MORE BABY pic.twitter.com/m2XaoHpg8T — Sam “Octane” Larew (@OctaneSam) August 20, 2021

Outside of Octane’s excitement over freedom, it remains to be seen how the team’s other players and coaches will fare. Given their late-season heroics, one has to imagine that other orgs are paying attention. The other pivotal question is how Seattle management will approach 2022.

Based on the news, the Surge’s roster now has zero players and the following coaches and players are now free agents: