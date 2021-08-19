Call of Duty League General Manager exclusive: “Orgs want to join CDL!”

Dexerto’s Andrew Campion sat down with Call of Duty League General Manager Daniel Tsay in an exclusive interview covering all the biggest topics as the 2021 season comes to an end.

With two full years of CDL action almost in the books, the staff behind the league are now well equipped to grow the competitive scene in all-new ways.

From upcoming expansion and even the future of Challengers, join Dexerto’s Andrew Campion as he chats with the CDL’s Daniel Tsay on all things Call of Duty.

Discover more: How LA Thieves Can STEAL COD Champs