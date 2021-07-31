Greatest CoD upset ever? Surge eliminate FaZe from CDL Stage 5 Major

Call of Duty League’s Major 5 is in Day 3 and the action is starting to heat up. As Seattle Surge knocked out the Atlanta FaZe 3-2, CoD fans may have experienced the esport’s wildest upset ever.

With fans back for the first time in over 500 days, Seattle Surge and Atlanta FaZe faced off in the Stage 5 Major’s lower bracket. Surge entered the match with a 4-1 record on LAN while FaZe sat at 3-1 with a Championship on LAN. Additionally, Seattle had never beaten FaZe in CDL history.

Surge upset the number one seed in the league 3-2 and advanced to take on OpTic Chicago in losers round four. The team was led by Nicholas ‘Classic’ DiCostanzo, who had a 1.14 K/D in the series and capped off the Game 5 S&D with 12 kills. The crowd erupted as Surge pulled off what many considered the greatest upset in CoD history.

Live reaction to the upset 🔊pic.twitter.com/ODSNpdlxaF — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) July 31, 2021

The Surge started early with a dominant Moscow Hardpoint taking it 250-174 in a team effort where everyone picked up at least 20 kills. FaZe was able to respond over the next two game maps, taking a 2-1 lead.

However, Seattle was able to take the second Hardpoint off of Atlanta 250-232 in a nailbiter which had Classic step up and deliver 30 kills for the squad. This marked four straight Hardpoint losses for this FaZe team.

Game 5 took us to Standoff, where the Seattle squad was able to get going early and take a 3-1 lead. FaZe bounced back to take the lead 4-3 and McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel was fully streaked out — a concern for Seattle fans.

Wow… 🤯 Nicky D caps it off for a Surge 3-2 win over FaZepic.twitter.com/Xzw1Lf5jLS — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) July 31, 2021

Undeterred by Cell’s killstreaks, the Surge regained control 5-4 off an insane two-piece from Nicky D and the team was able to close out the next round for a 6-4 victory.

Seattle Surge, who will not be attending CoD Champs, nonetheless proved that they’re a different beast on LAN. While fans continue to debate how big of an upset this was, most agree it may very well have been the wildest win in Call of Duty history.