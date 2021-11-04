CoD Vanguard official CDL ruleset revealed: Day 1 rules

The first official Call of Duty League ruleset for Vanguard has been revealed, giving players a first look at how the competitive game may play out in the CDL and any form of ranked mode that may come out.

While CDL rulesets are something that will be gradually refined before and throughout the course of the season (not even including the players’ Gentlemen’s Agreements), there’s always a good few things to discuss when the Day 1 ruleset becomes available to peruse.

From restricted weapons, possible maps and confirmed modes, here’s what the first official CDL ruleset looks like for Call of Duty Vanguard.

Advertisement

Weapon, equipment & loadout restrictions

Here are the overall loadout restrictions in Vanguard’s opening day CDL ruleset:

Weapons:

Shotguns restricted

LMGs restricted

Riot Shield restricted

Launchers restricted

Attachments:

Silencers restricted

Subsonic and Incendiary ammunition types restricted

Perks:

Perk 1: Ghost, Dauntless restricted

Ghost, Dauntless restricted Perk 2: Tracker, High Alert, Forward Intel, Piercing Vision restricted

Tracker, High Alert, Forward Intel, Piercing Vision restricted Perk 3: Demolition, Overkill, Tactician restricted

Equipment:

Lethal: Throwing Bomb, Thermite, Demolition Charge, Molotov restricted

Throwing Bomb, Thermite, Demolition Charge, Molotov restricted Tactical: Stim, Gas Grenade, S-Mine, Decoy restricted

Field Upgrades:

Supply Box allowed

Dead Silence allowed

All 7 other Field Upgrades are restricted

Killstreaks

Glide Bomb allowed

Strafing Run allowed

Bombing Run allowed

All 13 other killstreaks are restricted

CDL game modes in Vanguard

It’s not yet clear which modes will be the final ones in Vanguard. In the past few years, we’ve seen Uplink, Control, Blitz, Domination and Capture the Flag all be viable third modes in professional play.

Read More: All CDL 2022 rosters

The only modes that have been confirmed in the CDL ruleset in Vanguard are Hardpoint and Search & Destroy.

Vanguard’s CDL maps

As with the modes, the official CDL maps haven’t yet been confirmed, and likely won’t be until at least a few weeks after launch.

That said, there will be a lot of discussion among pros and prominent community members over which maps will be best fitted to competitive play, so be sure to keep up with the conversation online to see which maps look likely CDL entries.