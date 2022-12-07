Scump hits out at “bias” CDL pro’s deciding GAs over M4 meta drama

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner aired his frustrations with his fellow CDL pros amid the controversy surrounding the gentlemen’s agreement for the M4.

After weeks of waiting, the Call of Duty League’s Modern Warfare 2 season finally kicked off on December 2, as teams took part in the annual Kickoff Weekend event for the Major 1 qualifiers.

Even though practices have been streamed by some teams, fans were eager to get a look at how some squads are shaping up and how the early meta is going to play out. While it went smoothly for the most part, with Boston Breach and London Royal Ravens catching the eye early, the event came with its fair share of controversy.

Aside from OpTic Texas’ forfeit against Minnesota Rokkr, the meta for the event revolved around the M4. The powerful assault rifle was being used by up to three players on most teams rather than the typical two AR, two SMG split.

Scump bashes CDL pros over M4 GA drama

Following the event’s conclusion, a number of pros have attempted to crack down on the M4, limiting its use per team. Though, some wanted to get rid of it altogether, and it appears that side has won out.

OpTic’s Scump, though, hit out at his fellow pros for how things went down. “Yes, it is GA’d. They GA’d it mid-stage as if it’s not my last year,” he told former teammate Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper on his December 6 stream.

“I lost full bro. I actually found my rhythm and they took it away. Like, why are we allowing pro players to use their own biases to create GA’s? I don’t understand. Teams are changing their decisions after the first (event), like, what’s going on here bro? We’ve got a major in a week.”

The CoD icon, who is retiring after this season, ultimately said he wasn’t “worried at all” about the change despite being annoyed with how it played out.

With the M4 out of pro play, players will start experimenting with other options in scrims, with the Scar a possible option moving forward.