How to watch CDL Major 1 qualifiers: Stream, schedule, teams

Call of Duty League
cdl major 1 qualifiersCall of Duty League

The 2023 Call of Duty League season is almost upon us, as the 12 best teams in Call of Duty take to battle in the Major 1 qualifiers ahead of the LAN launch event in Raleigh, North Carolina. Here’s all the information you need.

The Modern Warfare II CDL season gets underway on Friday, December 2, with each team playing four qualifier matches ahead of the Major 1 Pro-Am tournament, where they will be joined by the top four Challengers teams.

It’s the first time fans will get to see these teams play in a properly competitive setting, as well as give players their first chance to make their mark on the standings and start working towards the ultimate goal, the CoD World Championship next year.

Here’s the full schedule, as well as where you can watch the stream. Make sure to check back after matches to find the results, too!

CDL Major 1 qualifiers stream & schedule

The Major 1 qualifiers are likely to be streamed live on the COD League YouTube channel, which will be embedded in this article when the stream is live. There has been a lot of discussion since the culmination of the 2022 season regarding whether the CDL will return to Twitch going forwards, as their contract with YouTube is due to finish in January 2023. There has been no confirmation of that at the time of writing.

Matches take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the lead-up to the Major 1 LAN, and you can find the times that matches kick off below.

CDL Major 1 qualifier fixtures

Here is the full set of fixtures for Major 1 qualifiers.

Week 1

DateMatchPSTESTGMT
Fri, December 2Boston Breach vs Atlanta FaZe12 PM3 PM8 PM
Fri, December 2OpTic Texas vs Minnesota Røkkr1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Fri, December 2Vegas Legion vs LA Thieves3 PM6 PM11 PM
Fri, December 2LA Guerrillas vs Seattle Surge4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sat, December 3Minnesota Røkkr vs Toronto Ultra12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sat, December 3New York Subliners vs London Royal Ravens1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, December 3Seattle Surge vs Boston Breach3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, December 3Florida Mutineers vs Vegas Legion4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sun, December 4LA Guerrillas vs London Royal Ravens12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sun, December 4OpTic Texas vs Florida Mutineers1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sun, December 4LA Thieves vs Atlanta FaZe3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sun, December 4Toronto Ultra vs New York Subliners4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM

Week 2

DateMatchPSTESTGMT
Fri, December 9Seattle Surge vs London Royal Ravens12 PM3 PM8 PM
Fri, December 9Florida Mutineers vs Minnesota Røkkr1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Fri, December 9New York Subliners vs LA Thieves3 PM6 PM11 PM
Fri, December 9Toronto Ultra vs Atlanta FaZe4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sat, December 10Atlanta FaZe vs Vegas Legion12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sat, December 10OpTic Texas vs London Royal Ravens1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, December 10New York Subliners vs Boston Breach3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, December 10Florida Mutineers vs LA Thieves4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sun, December 11Minnesota Røkkr vs Vegas Legion12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sun, December 11Seattle Surge vs Toronto Ultra1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sun, December 11LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sun, December 11Boston Breach vs LA Guerrillas4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM

Following the Week 2 fixtures, we’ll know the seeding for Major 1, which takes place in Raleigh, NC, from December 15-18.

CDL Major 1 qualifier teams

These are the teams as they are set to take the stage for Major 1.

TeamRoster
Atlanta FaZeSimp, aBeZy, Cellium, SlasheR
Boston BreachMethodz, Vivid, Owakening, Nero
Florida MutineersMajorManiak, Havok, Vikul, Brack
London Royal RavensZer0, Nastie, Asim, PaulEhx
LA GuerrillasArcitys, Spart, Huke, Neptune
LA ThievesOctane, Envoy, Drazah, Kenny
Minnesota RøkkrBance, Attach, Cammy, Afro
New York SublinersKiSMET, HyDra, Priestahh, Skyz
OpTic TexasScump, iLLeY, Dashy, Shotzzy
Seattle SurgePred, Mack, Sib, Accuracy
Toronto UltraInsight, CleanX, Standy, Scrappy
Vegas LegionTemp, Clayster, TJHaly, Prolute

Be sure to tune in when matches kick off on December 2 and check back here for full results!

