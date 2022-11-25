How to watch CDL Major 1 qualifiers: Stream, schedule, teams

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: jacob.hale@dexerto.com.

The 2023 Call of Duty League season is almost upon us, as the 12 best teams in Call of Duty take to battle in the Major 1 qualifiers ahead of the LAN launch event in Raleigh, North Carolina. Here’s all the information you need.

The Modern Warfare II CDL season gets underway on Friday, December 2, with each team playing four qualifier matches ahead of the Major 1 Pro-Am tournament, where they will be joined by the top four Challengers teams.

It’s the first time fans will get to see these teams play in a properly competitive setting, as well as give players their first chance to make their mark on the standings and start working towards the ultimate goal, the CoD World Championship next year.

Here’s the full schedule, as well as where you can watch the stream. Make sure to check back after matches to find the results, too!

CDL Major 1 qualifiers stream & schedule

The Major 1 qualifiers are likely to be streamed live on the COD League YouTube channel, which will be embedded in this article when the stream is live. There has been a lot of discussion since the culmination of the 2022 season regarding whether the CDL will return to Twitch going forwards, as their contract with YouTube is due to finish in January 2023. There has been no confirmation of that at the time of writing.

Matches take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the lead-up to the Major 1 LAN, and you can find the times that matches kick off below.

CDL Major 1 qualifier fixtures

Here is the full set of fixtures for Major 1 qualifiers.

Week 1

Date Match PST EST GMT Fri, December 2 Boston Breach vs Atlanta FaZe 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Fri, December 2 OpTic Texas vs Minnesota Røkkr 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Fri, December 2 Vegas Legion vs LA Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Fri, December 2 LA Guerrillas vs Seattle Surge 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Sat, December 3 Minnesota Røkkr vs Toronto Ultra 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sat, December 3 New York Subliners vs London Royal Ravens 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, December 3 Seattle Surge vs Boston Breach 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sat, December 3 Florida Mutineers vs Vegas Legion 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Sun, December 4 LA Guerrillas vs London Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sun, December 4 OpTic Texas vs Florida Mutineers 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sun, December 4 LA Thieves vs Atlanta FaZe 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sun, December 4 Toronto Ultra vs New York Subliners 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM

Week 2

Date Match PST EST GMT Fri, December 9 Seattle Surge vs London Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Fri, December 9 Florida Mutineers vs Minnesota Røkkr 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Fri, December 9 New York Subliners vs LA Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Fri, December 9 Toronto Ultra vs Atlanta FaZe 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Sat, December 10 Atlanta FaZe vs Vegas Legion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sat, December 10 OpTic Texas vs London Royal Ravens 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, December 10 New York Subliners vs Boston Breach 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sat, December 10 Florida Mutineers vs LA Thieves 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Sun, December 11 Minnesota Røkkr vs Vegas Legion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sun, December 11 Seattle Surge vs Toronto Ultra 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sun, December 11 LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sun, December 11 Boston Breach vs LA Guerrillas 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM

Following the Week 2 fixtures, we’ll know the seeding for Major 1, which takes place in Raleigh, NC, from December 15-18.

CDL Major 1 qualifier teams

These are the teams as they are set to take the stage for Major 1.

Team Roster Atlanta FaZe Simp, aBeZy, Cellium, SlasheR Boston Breach Methodz, Vivid, Owakening, Nero Florida Mutineers MajorManiak, Havok, Vikul, Brack London Royal Ravens Zer0, Nastie, Asim, PaulEhx LA Guerrillas Arcitys, Spart, Huke, Neptune LA Thieves Octane, Envoy, Drazah, Kenny Minnesota Røkkr Bance, Attach, Cammy, Afro New York Subliners KiSMET, HyDra, Priestahh, Skyz OpTic Texas Scump, iLLeY, Dashy, Shotzzy Seattle Surge Pred, Mack, Sib, Accuracy Toronto Ultra Insight, CleanX, Standy, Scrappy Vegas Legion Temp, Clayster, TJHaly, Prolute

Be sure to tune in when matches kick off on December 2 and check back here for full results!

