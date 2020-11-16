 Scump agrees to CDL Players Union idea after Crimsix calls him out - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Scump agrees to CDL Players Union idea after Crimsix calls him out

Published: 16/Nov/2020 6:32

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Scump Crimsix Call of Duty League CDL Union
iBUYPOWER / MLG

Crimsix Scump

Scump has confirmed Crimsix has convinced him to help build a Call of Duty League Players Union, after he opened up about his dissatisfaction with CDL player treatment, and the fact it almost drove him to quit.

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner isn’t one to pour his heart out on social media, so it’s fair to say that he took the world by surprise when he denounced the Call of Duty League in a series of tweets.

Scump accused the Call of Duty League admins of treating players unfairly.

In fact, the situation had taken such a toll on him, he even said it made him question whether he still wanted to compete. His impassioned stance has drawn a lot of praise from players and fellow professions alive.

Scump Crimsix Call of Duty League CDL Union
EFPS TV
Scump and Crimsix have had a long and tumultuous relationship, but they used to be teammates.

However, it also drew criticism from someone who happened to be a former teammate. Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter hinted that Scump had an opportunity to support the unionization of players ahead of next season, but apparently didn’t seize it.

The Empire star’s tweet read “59/60,” potentially suggesting there was just one hold-out not interested in building a players union.

Soon after, Scump revealed he had “just told Clay [he was] in.” Following the Twitter exchange, Scump added, “The reason I originally declined was because I was barely told anything about it. We can be friends on this one.”

Scump explained the situation in more detail on his Nov. 15 stream.

“When the original players union petition was brought up to me, I got no information on it. Nothing,” he said. They asked him to sign it without explaining what it was, which put him off.

“Then no one reached out again for months and months and months,” he added during the broadcast. “Then I tweet today and then Clay instantly reached out and he was like… let’s do it… and I was like let’s go, run it.”

Fortunately, it seems like Crimsix and Scump have buried the hatchet and united on the issue. Now, it’s only a matter of time before Scump agrees to sign whatever he needs to sign to help form a CDL Players Union.

If a union does end up coming to fruition, it will give Call of Duty League players more voice and power over the issues affecting them.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!