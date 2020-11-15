 Scump considering quitting pro CoD after slamming CDL player treatment - Dexerto
Scump considering quitting pro CoD after slamming CDL player treatment

Published: 15/Nov/2020 21:41 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 22:06

by Albert Petrosyan
OpTic Chicago star Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has continued his public outcry against the Call of Duty League, accusing them of treating players unfairly and revealing that the ongoing situation has forced him to “question continuing to compete.”

In a rather rare display of public vocality, Scump took several shots at the Call of Duty League on Twitter, his latest one perhaps being the most inflammatory.

After tweeting that he feels the CoD League is using fines to essentially suppress and censor players’ opinions that go against the league and Call of Duty in general, the veteran continued the onslaught with a post claiming that the CDL had “made” them sign contracts under pressure.

“The CDL also made us sign a player ‘contract’ in front of them without allowing us to run it by our lawyers at the player summit,” he wrote. “It was a ‘sign it now or you can’t play at Minnesota [2020 Launch Weekend]’ type of exchange. I’m probably going to get fined for this too, just letting y’all know.”

What’s more, the longtime veteran revealed that this ongoing dilemma has caused him to think about potentially leaving the professional CoD scene: “They’re doing us dirty and most are scared to speak out at all because they’re going to fine us. Has made me question continuing to compete.”

Just prior to these tweets rolling out, Scump had just finished venting publicly about the CDL apparently fining him for promoting a game other than Call of Duty on his Twitch stream, which was due to a sponsored offseason broadcast.

He also compared the current situation with the CDL’s predecessor, the Call of Duty World League, claiming that “the CWL has no control over our channels, CDL owns them apparently.”

In response to Scump’s tirade, Dallas Empire’s Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter seemingly hinted that his former teammate may have been the only pro not to be on board with the players’ plans to unionize before the 2021 season. However, Scump says he’s now told James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks that he’s had a change of heart.

He followed up with a more elaborate explanation on his livestream: “When the original players union petition was brought up to me, I got no information on it, just nothing. No one reached out again for months and months, and I tweet today and Clay instantly reached out: ‘let’s do it,’ and I was like ‘let’s go, run it.'”

All of this started with a seemingly harmless Twitter post in which the 2017 World Champion went on a bit of a rant questioning why ranked playlists never gets included in CoD games at launch, with Black Ops Cold War being the latest example.

After a brief interaction with Treyarch’s David Vonderhaar about the topic, things began to escalate as Scump’s tweets and replies to others turned into conversations accusing the CDL of using fines as a censorship tool.

We have since reached out to the Call of Duty League and are awaiting official comment. As always, we will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

How to watch OpTic Chicago’s $25K Cold War Launch Event: stream & teams

Published: 15/Nov/2020 19:20 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 19:21

by Jacob Hale
To celebrate the release of Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League and several of its franchises are hosting launch tournaments featuring big-name pro players and content creators, and we’ve got everything you need to watch & follow along live.

It’s a very important time for Call of Duty right now as everyone is buzzing about the launch of Black Ops Cold War, the series’ highly anticipated 2020 installment.

With competitive CoD more prominent now than it’s ever been, the CDL is getting involved first-hand with the game’s release, putting together seven high-profile tournaments – each hosted by a different franchise.

Not all of these competitions are identical; the formats and participants will vary from one to the other. All of the details about these competitions, including the full schedule and recaps of completed events, can be found below.

The full schedule for the CDL's Black Ops Cold War launch tournaments.

How to watch $25,000 OpTic Chicago’s Black Ops Cold War Launch Event

The OpTic Chicago Cold War Launch Event will take place on Sunday, November 15, with the action kicking off at 11am PT / 2pm ET/ 7pm GMT. The tournament will conclude on the same day it starts, mainly due to the jam-packed schedule of pre-season competitions. 

The event will be streamed live across various channels, including the Twitch pages of the stars taking place. Finding a stream won’t be particularly tough so check out multiple players involved to find the POV you want to follow.

There will also be a stream at Call of Duty’s official Twitch page, which is embedded below:

Cold War Launch Event players & teams

While Atlanta FaZe’s tournament stuck with a 5v5 format, the OpTic Chicago event is going with 4v4, which is what the official CDL competitive ruleset will use in 2021.

There are six teams of four players each – three content creators and one active professional player from a CDL team.

Here are the teams for OpTic Chicago's Cold War Launch Event.

What’s the format?

The six teams have been separated into two groups, in which they play each other in a round-robin format. All of the group-stage matches are best-of-three: Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, Control.

  • Group A: Team Scump, Team Hitch, Team Envoy
  • Group B: Team Dashy, Team FormaL, Team General

After the group stage is over, all of the teams advance to a single-elimination playoff bracket, with the ones that have the best record in the respective group getting a first-round bye. The playoffs are best-of-five: HP, SnD, Control, HP, SnD.

As for the prizing, the first-place team will win $20,000 while the runners-up will take home $5,000.

The official format for OpTic Chicago's Cold War Launch Event.

Completed tournaments & upcoming schedule

Atlanta FaZe – Cold War Clash, ft FaZe Clan

Atlanta FaZe’s opening tournament was won by Simp’s team, taking their share of the $25,000. They beat out Vikkstar’s side in the Grand Finals. The final results are below:

Team Tommey didn't lose a single game all tournament.

OpTic Chicago – Cold War Launch Event

  • Sunday, November 15: 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM GMT

Minnesota ROKKR – ROKKR Arms Race

  • Monday, November 16: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Dallas Empire – Battle of the Throne

  • Tuesday, November 17: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT

Florida Mutineers – Release the Kraken: Cold War

  • Wednesday, November 18: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

London Royal Ravens – Cold War Colosseum

  • Thursday, November 19: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

Toronto Ultra – $25K Coldish War

  • Friday, November 20: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Make sure to check back here before and after every tournament to get the maximum coverage, including the players and format of each one as well as a recap and final placements once they’re completed.