Scump admits CDL retirement may have come “too early” but shuts door on possible return

Scump has admitted his retirement from the CDL may have come a little “too early”, but he’s nonetheless down any possible return to competitive play.

When the star for OpTic Texas, Scump, announced his surprise early retirement in January, the entire community bid farewell to one of the game’s greatest. While the end was expected, Scump’s initial plan would have seen him winding down at the end of the 2023 CDL season.

Scump has since gone on to create a plethora of content for OpTic in his ‘new chapter,’ appearing on podcasts, livestreaming, creating new shows with Methodz, and even hosting watch parties which regularly hit higher numbers than CDL’s official streams. Though through it all, there has still been much talk of the legend coming back to compete once again.

In a FaZe Swagg vlog where he visited Houston to watch CDL 2023 Major III, he talked to various pros and streamers who came to watch the LAN event live. Since the most recent Major was hosted by none other than OpTic Texas, Scump was there to watch his team attempt an incredible lower-bracket run.

It was in the vlog where Swagg questioned how Scump felt about retiring. Now a few weeks removed from the career-shift and he admitted that it may have come a little “too early.”

“It’s boring” Scump first joked upon being asked. He then went on to explain how when he retired, he was still holding his own in the league, it wasn’t a matter of him falling off skill-wise. “I was still nice, maybe a little too early,” he said.

Swagg then asked if he would return, to which he immediately replied with a blunt “no. It’s too late, it’s over, new chapter, all good.”

He has even gone on to say in an interview with Jake Lucky that the thought of coming back to CDL has not crossed his mind yet, and there is a very slim chance he would make a return.