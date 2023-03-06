EsportsCall of Duty

How to watch CDL Major 3: Bracket, schedule & stream

Call of Duty League
optic texas major 3 tournament logoCall of Duty League

Major 3 of the 2023 Call of Duty League season is almost underway, as the competition heats up and every match is starting to become make or break for the best Call of Duty League teams in the world.

There are five Majors throughout this CDL season, and by the time the third is finished, more clear standing will be starting to develop. The teams who have thus far failed to make an impact will need to pull off a miracle to achieve their aim of reaching playoffs, and those at the top are ensuring they have as high a seeding as possible.

Article continues after ad

With the qualifier matches now out of the way, here are all the details you need to keep up with the $500,000 tournament.

Contents

CDL Major 3 stream

Major 3 will once again be streamed live on the Call of Duty Twitch channel, as embedded above, when the tournament kicks off on Thursday, March 9.

The CDL has remained on Twitch throughout Major 3 despite talks ongoing around a possible move back to YouTube.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

CDL Major 3 match schedule & bracket

Call of Duty League Major 3 bracketCall of Duty League
This is the full bracket for Major 3.

The schedule for day one of the Major is already available, with the following days set to release as matches progress. Here’s who’s going to be facing off in the first round:

Day 1 — Thursday, March 9

RoundMatchPSTESTGMT
Winners Round 1New York Subliners vs Toronto Ultra10.30 AM1.30 PM6.30 PM
Winners Round 1LA Guerrillas vs Seattle Surge12 PM3 PM8 PM
Winners Round 1OpTic Texas vs Boston Breach1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Winners Round 1LA Thieves vs Atlanta FaZe3 PM6 PM11 PM

Day 2 — Friday, March 10

RoundMatchPSTESTGMT
Losers Round 1Vegas Legion vs Loser of LAG/SEA10.30 AM1.30 PM6.30 PM
Losers Round 1Minnesota Røkkr vs Loser of LAT/ATL12 PM3 PM8 PM
Losers Round 1London Royal Ravens vs Loser of BOS/TEX1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Losers Round 1Florida Mutineers vs Loser of TOR/NYSL3 PM6 PM11 PM
Losers Round 2TBD vs TBD4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM

CDL Major 3 teams

These are the full rosters for Major 3, with no changes announced between the Major and the final weekend of qualifiers.

Article continues after ad
TeamPlayersSubstitute(s)
Atlanta FaZeSlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, CelliumClassic
Boston BreachBeans, Nero, Vivid, Owakening
Florida MutineersBrack, Havok, FeLo, CapsidalVikul
London Royal RavensPaulEhx, Skrapz, Asim, NastieZer0
LA GuerrillasArcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, ExceedSpart
LA ThievesKenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah
Minnesota RøkkrBance, Cammy, Attach, AfroReeaL
New York SublinersHyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, SkyzWarDy
OpTic TexasHuke, Shotzzy, Dashy, GhostyiLLeY
Seattle SurgePred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack
Toronto UltraHicksy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanXStandy
Vegas LegionClayster, Temp, 2ReaL, TJHaly

Be sure to tune in when matches get underway on Thursday, March 9.