How to watch CDL Major 3: Bracket, schedule & stream

Major 3 of the 2023 Call of Duty League season is almost underway, as the competition heats up and every match is starting to become make or break for the best Call of Duty League teams in the world.

There are five Majors throughout this CDL season, and by the time the third is finished, more clear standing will be starting to develop. The teams who have thus far failed to make an impact will need to pull off a miracle to achieve their aim of reaching playoffs, and those at the top are ensuring they have as high a seeding as possible.

With the qualifier matches now out of the way, here are all the details you need to keep up with the $500,000 tournament.

CDL Major 3 stream

Major 3 will once again be streamed live on the Call of Duty Twitch channel, as embedded above, when the tournament kicks off on Thursday, March 9.

The CDL has remained on Twitch throughout Major 3 despite talks ongoing around a possible move back to YouTube.

CDL Major 3 match schedule & bracket

Call of Duty League This is the full bracket for Major 3.

The schedule for day one of the Major is already available, with the following days set to release as matches progress. Here’s who’s going to be facing off in the first round:

Day 1 — Thursday, March 9

Round Match PST EST GMT Winners Round 1 New York Subliners vs Toronto Ultra 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM Winners Round 1 LA Guerrillas vs Seattle Surge 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Winners Round 1 OpTic Texas vs Boston Breach 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Winners Round 1 LA Thieves vs Atlanta FaZe 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Day 2 — Friday, March 10

Round Match PST EST GMT Losers Round 1 Vegas Legion vs Loser of LAG/SEA 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM Losers Round 1 Minnesota Røkkr vs Loser of LAT/ATL 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Losers Round 1 London Royal Ravens vs Loser of BOS/TEX 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Losers Round 1 Florida Mutineers vs Loser of TOR/NYSL 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Losers Round 2 TBD vs TBD 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM

CDL Major 3 teams

These are the full rosters for Major 3, with no changes announced between the Major and the final weekend of qualifiers.

Team Players Substitute(s) Atlanta FaZe SlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, Cellium Classic Boston Breach Beans, Nero, Vivid, Owakening — Florida Mutineers Brack, Havok, FeLo, Capsidal Vikul London Royal Ravens PaulEhx, Skrapz, Asim, Nastie Zer0 LA Guerrillas Arcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, Exceed Spart LA Thieves Kenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah — Minnesota Røkkr Bance, Cammy, Attach, Afro ReeaL New York Subliners HyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, Skyz WarDy OpTic Texas Huke, Shotzzy, Dashy, Ghosty iLLeY Seattle Surge Pred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack — Toronto Ultra Hicksy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanX Standy Vegas Legion Clayster, Temp, 2ReaL, TJHaly —

Be sure to tune in when matches get underway on Thursday, March 9.