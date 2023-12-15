Scump fans in disbelief after Activision strikes down CDL watch party

“Free Scump” began trending just moments after Scump’s CDL watch party was taken down by Activision, with many of his fans blasting Activision for their decision and standing with the creator.

When it comes to Call of Duty, Scump is a man who needs no introduction. He’s had one of the most prolific careers out of any pro within the CDL and remained one of the best players in the league for several years.

There’s a reason he’s been able to maintain a massive audience even after his retirement, remaining one of the most influential voices in the scene and a well-respected figure in the space.

His good standing with the community and history as a pro player made it all the more shocking when Activision decided to strike down his CDL watch party.

Scump fans slam Activision for CDL watch party takedown

In the era of co-streaming, getting the rights to re-stream esports matches is a rare thing. And, while some companies like Riot will give out co-streaming rights to their most esteemed creators, not everyone is so lenient.

With the CDL renewing their exclusivity contract on YouTube, Activision specifies that watch party streams can only be held on YouTube. This means that Twitch, a platform that has a much larger audience when it comes to streamers, misses out on the action.

So, rather than going by their Watch Party rules, Scump circumvented this stipulation the same way many other streamers have; by showing only him and his friends reacting to the content without showing any of it. However, Activision suddenly decided to take down his stream despite it not showing the CDL matches whatsoever.

Scump’s chat started spamming “f*ck Activison” once they noticed the YouTube stream got a copyright strike from the CoD developers, and he was forced to take down his Twitch stream a short time after.

This news hasn’t gone over well within the CoD community, with creators and fans alike standing with Scump and claiming that Activision is “killing the CDL” with these sorts of decisions.

Some Tweets made light of the situation and tried to make it better, but others were incredibly critical of Activision’s stance toward CDL watch parties and those trying to see the game through the eyes of their favorite creators.

Scump’s fans then went over to the official CDL stream’s chat to voice their distaste with Activision’s decision.

Activision have yet to comment on Scump’s stream being taken down at the time of writing.