Reverse Sweep: OpTic is in FaZe Clan’s head | CDL Review

With the CDL Pro-Am Classic delivering more upsets, shocking results, and wild storylines, the Reverse Sweep crew is back as CoD legends ACHES, Enable, Censor, and Parasite break it all down.

The first of its kind CDL Pro-Am Classic certainly delivered. While it was New York who took out their first big win of the year, there’s plenty more to discuss. Namely, how OpTic continues to trump FaZe, even with a substitute in the lineup this time around.

Hear from the Reverse Sweep crew as they break down all the latest and look ahead to the next CDL Major.

