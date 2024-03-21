Reverse Sweep Call of Duty League Prize Picks: Major 2

Sponsored by Prize Picks

The Reverse Sweep team have selected their best picks for PrizePicks’ Call of Duty League daily fantasy, as Major 2 in Miami, FL, is finally upon us.

Crunching the numbers and analyzing the matchups, Reverse Sweep have come up with their key picks for the opening round of Major 2. Here’s what they’re going with.

Attach (vs Toronto Ultra) Maps 1-3 kills: 50.5 — MORE

Vegas have been looking seriously impressive of late and Attach has been one of the best slayers in the game, with a top 10 KD going into the LAN.

For this reason, Aches and co. expect to see the veteran star putting up serious numbers against Major 1 winners Ultra.

CleanX (vs Vegas Legion) Maps 1-3 kills: 53.5 — MORE

CleanX is in the MVP conversation this season so far and is consistently slaying out no matter the opponent — and Aches and co. are not expecting that to change any time soon.

While Vegas have been showing signs of improvement, CleanX could be the star to bring them back down to earth and rack up the killstreaks.

Sib (vs Boston Breach) Maps 1-3 kills: 49.5 — MORE

Sib has slotted well into the Subliners team and brings more slaying power than Priestahh did in his championship-winning tenure on the team.

Against a Boston Breach side that has failed to find its footing, the Reverse Sweep crew expects Sib to go over the 49.5 kills mark.

Shotzzy (vs Miami Heretics) Maps 1-3 kills: 53.5 — MORE

Shotzzy has started to show signs of his older self in recent weeks, with OpTic Texas in fantastic form as he heats up individually.

He’s expected to continue that against a very beatable Miami Heretic, and the whole team could put up serious numbers if their form continues.

Cellium (vs LA Thieves) Maps 1-3 kills: 47.5 — MORE

Cellium has had the best KD in the Call of Duty League consistently for the last few years, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The lads expect Cell to surpass his 47.5 line against a struggling LA Thieves.

Afro (vs ATL FaZe) Maps 1-3 kills: 47.5 — LESS

Afro has been having a rough go of things this season and has struggled to find the top form he achieved in previous seasons.

The Reverse Sweep team expects that to continue at the Major, believing Afro will miss his very short line.

