Prestinni hints at competitive CoD break following Seattle Surge release

Former Call of Duty World Champion Preston ‘Prestinni’ Sanderson has hinted at a break from competitive CoD, following Seattle Surge’s decision to part with its entire CDL roster.

While a season as disappointing as the Seattle Surge’s was bound to raise questions over the players’ futures, the west-coast org still shocked many fans of competitive CoD when, on August 20, they confirmed that their entire roster had been dropped.

The news, coming halfway through the Call of Duty League Championships, resulted in acrimonious words from some former players, like Samuel ‘Octane’ Larew.

CDL free-agent @OctaneSam with some… choice words for Surge management 😭 pic.twitter.com/blZZMYznXO — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) August 20, 2021

For Prestinni, though, the news saw him hint at his future away from competitive Call of Duty, following a couple of tough years in the new franchise-based league.

Advertisement

“On a real note, I don’t know what I’ll be doing,” he tweeted. “So many things I wanna do and I’m not sure competing is at the top of the list at the moment.

“I may be taking a break from it all for a bit to regain and maybe pursue other things within gaming! Not sure yet. Love y’all.”

Ayo! On a real note, idk what I’ll be doing. So many things I wanna do and I’m not sure competing is at the top of the list at the moment. I may be taking a break from it all for a bit to regain and maybe pursue other things within gaming! Not sure yet. Love y’all ❤️😁 — Jade (@Prestinni) August 20, 2021

The 23-year-old experienced major successes prior to the CDL’s inception, winning a host of tournaments with eUnited, including the Black Ops 4 World Championships.

However, his time in the CDL has been split between the Florida Mutineers, Chicago Huntsmen, and Seattle Surge, with none of the teams providing a long-term or particularly auspicious home.

Advertisement

Sanderson did not offer any clues as to where his future lies if not competing, but he did rule out a role as a caster.

I am not nearly talented enough and my anxiety would kill me on camera 😂no shot — Jade (@Prestinni) August 20, 2021

A number of ex-CoD pros have gone into content creation and Warzone, but only time will tell if that’s the path Prestinni opts for.

His proven talent in esports means there will likely be opportunities to remain in the CDL but, after a couple of difficult and nomadic years, some time away from the highest level of CoD may be what’s called for.