Powerhouse sniper is topping Warzone win rate & KD charts

Outperforming meta ARs and SMGs in Warzone, a lethal Vanguard sniper has secured the top spot for both win rate and overall KD ratio.

Back in the old days of Warzone on Verdasnk, there were only two meta snipers that players considered using in the Kar98k and Swiss K31.

This all changed in Season 3 when snipers as a whole received a major set of adjustments, removing most rifles ability to one-shot to the head.

However, this shift did make way for a set of powerful Vanguard snipers to finally steal the spotlight and one of them was of course the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle.

This powerhouse sniper remains top-tier in Season 5 Reloaded and thanks to its overwhelming firepower, has now secured some of the best stats in Warzone.

Raven Software/Activision The Gorenko and the 3-Line Rifle are the two most powerful snipers in Warzone.

Best Gorenko loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: 420mm Empress

420mm Empress Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x

1913 Variable 4-8x Stock: Reinforced Stock

Reinforced Stock Underbarrel: Bipod

Bipod Magazine: 13mm AM 10 Round Mags

13mm AM 10 Round Mags Ammunition: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk: Focus

Focus Perk 2: On-Hand

There’s nothing better than picking off foes at long range in Warzone and no weapon does it better than the powerful Gorenko.

With a one-shot headshot at an unlimited range, hitmarkers are rarely an issue for the gun if you’re a sharpshooter and precise with your aim.

The build above prioritizes stability and enhancing the gun’s already devastating damage, so there’s never a chance you’ll be lacking in firepower.

As close-quarters skirmishes are not the Gorenko’s strong suit, we recommend running Overkill so you can utilize a meta SMG like the MP40 or Armaguerra 43.

Raven Software/Activision The Gorenko has a one-shot kill to the head, making it deadly at long-range.

Anyone can call a weapon a powerhouse, but the Gorenko has the stats to back it up in Season 5 Reloaded.

According to WZRanked, the sniper has the highest winrate in Warzone at 5.1% and it’s topping the KD charts as well with an impressive 1.4.

So, if you’re looking for a lethal sniper to wipe out foes in the final hour of Warzone, this is the pick for you.