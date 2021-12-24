“Overpowered” BAR Warzone loadout turns AR into deadly SMG

Call of Duty: Warzone TikTokers have been tweaking the already powerful BAR assault rifle and turning it into an SMG loadout that can run riot on Caldera.

It has been a few weeks since Warzone players left their longtime home of Verdansk and started getting to grips with their newest place of battle, Caldera.

With the switch to the pacific-themed map, and the addition of CoD Vanguard’s weapons, the battle royale’s meta has seen some huge shifts. For a start, neither the KAR98, nor the Swiss K31 top the popularity charts anymore, and many long-time Modern Warfare assault rifles have also been dislodged from the top ten.

The Vanguard weapons have become the rulers of the roost, including the BAR assault rifle. However, you don’t have to keep it as a long-range weapon.

Just like with many of the assault rifles that have come before, Warzone players have been tweaking the BAR in such a way that it is better used like an SMG.

As one player, TikToker TTVZyro, shows the switch up to turn the AR into pseudo-SMG is pretty easy and it can rip through enemies pretty quickly too as they’ll be caught somewhat by surprise. Even the TikToker believes the AR is “too overpowered” even as an SMG.

Naturally, with the BAR being a Vanguard weapon, you’ll use all ten attachments slots, including many of the old reliable choices such as the Recoil Booster muzzle, Slate Reflector sight, Fully Loaded perk, and Ready grip.

BAR SMG Warzone loadout

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Chariot 18″ Rapid

: Chariot 18″ Rapid Underbarrel : M3 Ready grip

: M3 Ready grip Magazine : 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags

: 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags Ammunition : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Pistol Grip Custom

: Pistol Grip Custom Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk 1 : Hardscope

: Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The BAR has quickly established itself as one of the top ARs in Warzone, sitting just inside the current top ten most-used weapons.

Whether or not the SMG-like build for the weapon takes off remains to be seen, but it is at least worth trying out if you’re looking for a viable change of pace.