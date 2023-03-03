CDL pro Octane reveals off-meta Kastov 545 loadout to dominate Modern Warfare 2 ranked play

LA Thieves CDL star Sam ‘Octane’ Larew has revealed his Kastov 545 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 ranked play that is so good, people thought he was hacking.

Ranked play has been an immediate hit in Modern Warfare 2, with pros grinding to reach the Top 250 and amateur competitors looking to match up against them to prove how good they are.

While gameplay has been dominated by two weapons in particular — the TAQ-56 assault rifle and Vaznev 9K submachine gun — that’s not to say some other weapons can’t be competitively viable.

In fact, one gun that has been predominantly used by hackers because it’s so powerful is the Kastov 545 assault rifle and, when Octane decided to give it a go in ranked play, he was impressed by just how strong it was.

Octane’s Kastov 545 ranked loadout

Here’s the full set of attachments Octane uses in his Kastov 545 class:

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

5.45 High Velocity Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Broadside FCT

While tuning isn’t allowed in pro play, it is allowed in ranked, so you should look to tune the attachments to improve ADS speed, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity. That said, you should have a play around with the gun anyway to try to find something that best suits your playstyle.

The gun was so good that Octane was immediately reprimanded by his opponents when the match ended, saying “no way you’re using a GA’d weapon” and “I hope you get dropped.”

Needless to say, it’s well worth trying this class out, especially since it can dominate in both short and long-range gunfights.