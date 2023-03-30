Aydan claims MP7 dethrones Vaznev as “best” SMG in MW2 Ranked play

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play expert Aydan explained why the Vaznev 9K needs to watch its back in SMG rankings.

Historically, a CoD competitive meta rarely shakes up after it takes shape. There are a few rare exceptions. During CoD Vanguard, Kris ‘Spart’ Cervantez broke the game’s meta by using a Volk to help LAG win CDL Major 2.

During the first week of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play, community members ditched the TAQ-56 in favor of the ISO Hemlock. New trends never last too long in competitive CoD, as the Volk and Hemlock were swiftly banned after gaining popularity.

As it stands, players only use a TAQ-56 or Vaznev in MW2, but Aydan believes the Vel 46 (MP7) can cause a disturbance to the previously untouchable meta.

Article continues after ad

Is the Vel 46 better than the Vaznev in MW2 Ranked Play?

Aydan tested the Vel 46 during a Ranked Play match with the number one player in Ranked Play and two other top 10 players. He dropped 32 kills alternating between a TAQ-56 and Vel 46.

“The Vaznev has been meta for quite some time, and I think other people want to see something else become the meta, and a lot of people have been using the MP7 recently.”

“The MP7 is without a doubt the most fun SMG to use right now”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you need more convincing, one of the best SMG players in the CDL, Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro, has obliterated Ranked Play lobbies with his own Vel 46 loadout.

Article continues after ad

Aydan claimed that the Vel 46 is the most fun weapon but also argued it outclasses the Vaznev in some areas.

“I think the MP7 is a lot better than the Vaznev in that barrel stuff range, but I think it just kind of lacks in medium range where the Vaznev can beam longer.”

Best Vel 46 (MP7) loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

Here is Aydan’s Vel 46 loadout

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Don’t expect to win too many medium to long-range engagements with the Vel 46, but look no further than this loadout when you need firepower up close and personal.