OpTic Huke played CDL Major 2 with wrong controller settings

OpTic Texas’ Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell revealed his teammate Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland played CDL Major 2 with incorrect controller settings.

Huke joined OpTic Texas during the Major 2 Qualifiers after Seth ‘Scump‘ Abner retired. The dynamic player made an immediate difference, as the new-look team went 3-1 in qualifying matches. Texas impressed again at CDL Major 2, placing fourth, but it wasn’t enough to keep the group together.

OpTic replaced Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal with exciting Challengers prospect Dan ‘Ghosty‘ Rothe heading into Major 3 Qualifiers. Expectations are high for the Green Wall ahead of their first match on February 18, yet there is good reason to believe we haven’t seen Huke’s best yet.

Dashy looked through Huke’s settings and unearthed a mistake that may have been holding the talented player back.

Huke accidentally used MW2 Gyro aim

CDL YouTuber TacticalRab broke down the situation involving Hukes setting issues. Rab claimed, “for a guy that can shoot incredibly straight with a really good shot, he was missing some serious shots at the major.”

Modern Warfare 2 introduced a new gyro aiming system, and as it turns out, Huke accidentally used gyro controls during Major 2. Gyro allows you to aim by tilting the controller instead of using the traditional joystick method.

For some games, gyro controls enhance the experience, but for a fast-paced FPS such as MW2, it only hinders your performance.

Dashy appeared on the Flank and said Huke’s aim was messed up by inadvertently turning on Gravity Vector under the advanced controller settings menu.

TacticalRab elaborated, “it doesn’t excuse some of the poor decision-making that Huke made at times, but it does give some credence to the idea that Huke is probably better, at least in terms of role ability, than he’s been showing lately.”

After changing the setting, Huke dropped 33 kills against Pred, Asim, Envoy, and Prolute in a casual match. It is yet to be seen how much of a difference the setting will make when CDL matches start back up again.