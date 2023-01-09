How to watch CDL Major 2 Qualifiers: Stream, schedule, teams

Major 2 qualifiers are right around the corner and, after a turbulent rostermania period chock full of speculation, rumors, and blockbuster deals being made, professional Call of Duty League matches are back on the horizon. Here’s the full schedule and how you can keep track.

The Major 2 LAN is set to take place in Boston, hosted by the Breach, but before that, there are three weeks of qualifying matches for teams to play and earn their seeding for the tournament.

With a new look LA Guerrillas, London Royal Ravens, and OpTic Texas, we could see some big shifts in the rankings from Major 1.

Here is the full schedule for each weekend of qualifying.

CDL Major 2 qualifiers stream & schedule

Major 2 will once again be livestreamed on the Call of Duty Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded above so you don’t have to even leave the page.

Qualifying matches start on Friday, January 13, and will take place each weekend until the LAN tournament from February 2-5.

CDL Major 2 qualifiers: Full matches list

Weekend 1: Jan 13-15

Date Match PST EST GMT Fri, January 13 Toronto Ultra vs London Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Fri, January 13 Boston Breach vs Minnesota Røkkr 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Fri, January 13 Vegas Legion vs Seattle Surge 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sat, January 14 Florida Mutineers vs LA Guerrillas 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sat, January 14 Minnesota Røkkr vs London Royal Ravens 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, January 14 Atlanta FaZe vs Seattle Surge 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sat, January 14 LA Thieves vs New York Subliners 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Sun, January 15 Toronto Ultra vs Florida Mutineers 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sun, January 15 OpTic Texas vs Boston Breach 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sun, January 15 LA Guerrillas vs LA Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Weekend 2: Jan 20-22

Date Match PST EST GMT Fri, January 20 New York Subliners vs Florida Mutineers 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Fri, January 20 Seattle Surge vs OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Fri, January 20 LA Thieves vs Toronto Ultra 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sat, January 21 Boston Breach vs Vegas Legion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sat, January 21 LA Thieves vs London Royal Ravens 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, January 21 Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Texas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sat, January 21 Atlanta FaZe vs Minnesota Røkkr 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Sun, January 22 Vegas Legion vs London Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sun, January 22 LA Guerrillas vs Minnesota Røkkr 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sun, January 22 New York Subliners vs Atlanta FaZe 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Weekend 3: Jan 27-29

Date Match PST EST GMT Fri, January 27 Florida Mutineers vs London Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Fri, January 27 Vegas Legion vs New York Subliners 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Fri, January 27 Atlanta FaZe vs LA Guerrillas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sat, January 28 LA Guerrillas vs Toronto Ultra 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sat, January 28 Vegas Legion vs OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, January 28 Boston Breach vs Florida Mutineers 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sat, January 28 Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Sun, January 29 Minnesota Røkkr vs Seattle Surge 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sun, January 29 LA Thieves vs Boston Breach 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sun, January 29 OpTic Texas vs Atlanta FaZe 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

After the final weekend of matches concludes, teams will have their seeding sorted for Major 2, and their championship hopes can start to begin.

All eyes are on the likes of New York Subliners to see if they can carry on their Major 1 momentum, while teams such as OpTic Texas, Atlanta FaZe, and LA Thieves will look to play spoiler.