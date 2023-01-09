EsportsCall of Duty

How to watch CDL Major 2 Qualifiers: Stream, schedule, teams

Call of Duty League
cdl major 2 qualifiers logoCall of Duty League

Major 2 qualifiers are right around the corner and, after a turbulent rostermania period chock full of speculation, rumors, and blockbuster deals being made, professional Call of Duty League matches are back on the horizon. Here’s the full schedule and how you can keep track.

The Major 2 LAN is set to take place in Boston, hosted by the Breach, but before that, there are three weeks of qualifying matches for teams to play and earn their seeding for the tournament.

With a new look LA Guerrillas, London Royal Ravens, and OpTic Texas, we could see some big shifts in the rankings from Major 1.

Here is the full schedule for each weekend of qualifying.

CDL Major 2 qualifiers stream & schedule

Major 2 will once again be livestreamed on the Call of Duty Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded above so you don’t have to even leave the page.

Qualifying matches start on Friday, January 13, and will take place each weekend until the LAN tournament from February 2-5.

CDL Major 2 qualifiers: Full matches list

Weekend 1: Jan 13-15

DateMatchPSTESTGMT
Fri, January 13Toronto Ultra vs London Royal Ravens12 PM3 PM8 PM
Fri, January 13Boston Breach vs Minnesota Røkkr1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Fri, January 13Vegas Legion vs Seattle Surge3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, January 14Florida Mutineers vs LA Guerrillas12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sat, January 14Minnesota Røkkr vs London Royal Ravens1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, January 14Atlanta FaZe vs Seattle Surge3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, January 14LA Thieves vs New York Subliners4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sun, January 15Toronto Ultra vs Florida Mutineers12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sun, January 15OpTic Texas vs Boston Breach1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sun, January 15LA Guerrillas vs LA Thieves3 PM6 PM11 PM

Weekend 2: Jan 20-22

DateMatchPSTESTGMT
Fri, January 20New York Subliners vs Florida Mutineers12 PM3 PM8 PM
Fri, January 20Seattle Surge vs OpTic Texas1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Fri, January 20LA Thieves vs Toronto Ultra3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, January 21Boston Breach vs Vegas Legion12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sat, January 21LA Thieves vs London Royal Ravens1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, January 21Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Texas3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, January 21Atlanta FaZe vs Minnesota Røkkr4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sun, January 22Vegas Legion vs London Royal Ravens12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sun, January 22LA Guerrillas vs Minnesota Røkkr1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sun, January 22New York Subliners vs Atlanta FaZe3 PM6 PM11 PM

Weekend 3: Jan 27-29

DateMatchPSTESTGMT
Fri, January 27Florida Mutineers vs London Royal Ravens12 PM3 PM8 PM
Fri, January 27Vegas Legion vs New York Subliners1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Fri, January 27Atlanta FaZe vs LA Guerrillas3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, January 28LA Guerrillas vs Toronto Ultra12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sat, January 28Vegas Legion vs OpTic Texas1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, January 28Boston Breach vs Florida Mutineers3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, January 28Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sun, January 29Minnesota Røkkr vs Seattle Surge12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sun, January 29LA Thieves vs Boston Breach1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sun, January 29OpTic Texas vs Atlanta FaZe3 PM6 PM11 PM

After the final weekend of matches concludes, teams will have their seeding sorted for Major 2, and their championship hopes can start to begin.

All eyes are on the likes of New York Subliners to see if they can carry on their Major 1 momentum, while teams such as OpTic Texas, Atlanta FaZe, and LA Thieves will look to play spoiler.

