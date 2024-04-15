OpTic COD pro Dashy reveals “perfect aim” Modern Warfare 3 settings

OpTic COD pro Dashy reveals “perfect aim” Modern Warfare 3 settingsCall of Duty League
Dashy has all the talent in the world, but not the ring to prove it.
Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell is one of the best Call of Duty players in the world and has the aim to prove it. The player revealed the Modern Warfare 3 settings that helped him perfect his accuracy in a YouTube video.
Dashy is one of the top Call of Duty League pros with OpTic Texas at the moment and has been competing at the top of the circuit for multiple years. The player has posted his settings, showcasing his aim settings, stick layout, and sensitivity on social media for others to emulate.
Dashy also explains the reasons behind his settings, but for players who just want to plug them in and try them out, the settings are below.
Contents:
Dashy’s controller settings
Inputs
- Bumper Ping: Off
- Flip L1/ L2 and R1/R2: On
- Stick Layout Preset: Default
- Controller Vibration: Off
- Deadzone Inputs
- Left Stick Min: 1
- Left Stick Max: 90
- Right Staxk Min: 4
- Right Stick Max: 99
- Left Trigger: 12
- Right Trigger: 12
Aiming
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1
- Tac-Stance Sensitivity Multiplier: 1
- Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Focus): 1
- ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant
- Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: On
Aim Assist
- Aim Assist: On
- Aim Assist Type: Default
- Third Person ADC correction Type: Assist
Motion Sensor Aiming
- Motion Sensor Behavior: Off
Gameplay
- Automatic Sprint: Off
- Print/ Tactical Sprint Behaviour: Toggle
- Auto Move Forward: Off
- Tactical Sprint Behaviour: Double Tap
- Grounded Mantle: Off
- Auto Airborn Mantle: Off
- Auto Ground Mantle: Off
- Slide/ Dive Behavior: Slide Only
- Plunging Underwater: Free
- Parachute Auto Behavior: Off
- Sprinting Door Bash: On
- Ledge Climb Behavior: Movement Based
- Combat Behaviors:
- ADS Behavior: Hold
- Change Soom Activations: Sprint/Tactical/Focus
- Focus Bavior: Hold
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Weapon mount Activation: ADS + Melee
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Off
- Tactical Stance Activation: Off
Dashy’s graphic settings
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: X25
- Display Adapter: NVIDIA Geoforce RTX 2080 TI
- Screen Refresh Rate: 310.113
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Display Gamma: 2.2
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
- Eco Mode Reset: Custom
- V-Synch (Gameplay): Off
- V-Synch (Menus): Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
- 240
- 60
- 30
- Menu Render Resolution: Optimal
- Pause Game Rendering: Off
- Focused Mode: 90
- High Dynamic Range: Auto
Quality
- Graphic Preset: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Upscaling/ Sharpening: Fedelityfx CAS
- strength: 100
- Path Tracing + Ray Reconstruction: Off
- VRAM Scale Target: 90
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
- Texture Resolution: Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low
- Depth of Field: Off
- Detail Quality Level: Low
- Particle Resolution: Very Low
- Bullet Impacts: Off
- Persistent Effects: Off
- Shader Quality: Low
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Very Low
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Tessellation: Off
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Weather Grid Volumes: Off
- Water Quality: Off
View
- Field of View: 98
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Default
- 3rd Person Field of View: 80
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS
- Spectator Camera: Game Perspective
- Inverted FLashbang: On
Dashy’s Interface Settings
Readability
- Color Customization
- HUD Color Palette: Custom
- You: Yellow
- Team: Blue
- Party: Green
- Enemy: Red
- Neutral: White
- Contested: Yello
- Color Filter: Filter 2
- Color Filter Target: Interface
- World Color Intensity: 75
- Interface Color Intensity: 100
- HUD Color Palette: Custom
- Mini Mpa Shape: Square
- Mini Map Rotation: On
- Horizontal Compass: Off
- Crosshairs: Static
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Scale: Default
- Hit Marker Visuals: On
- Damage-Based Hit Markers: On
- Player Names: Full Name
- In-Game Text Chat: On
- Telemetry: Custom
- FPS Counter: On
- Server Latency: On
- Packet Loss: On
- GPU Temperature: Off
- GPU Time: Off
- GPU Clock: Off
- VRAM Usage: Off
- CPU Time: Off
- Clock: Off
- Telemetry Label Size: Default
- Connection Meter: Off
- Network In-Game Alert Icons: On
- Hardware In-Game Alert Icons: On
Misc Settings
- Gore Effects: Off