OpTic COD pro Dashy reveals “perfect aim” Modern Warfare 3 settings

Dashy has all the talent in the world, but not the ring to prove it.

Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell is one of the best Call of Duty players in the world and has the aim to prove it. The player revealed the Modern Warfare 3 settings that helped him perfect his accuracy in a YouTube video.

Dashy is one of the top Call of Duty League pros with OpTic Texas at the moment and has been competing at the top of the circuit for multiple years. The player has posted his settings, showcasing his aim settings, stick layout, and sensitivity on social media for others to emulate.

Dashy also explains the reasons behind his settings, but for players who just want to plug them in and try them out, the settings are below.

Contents:

Dashy’s controller settings

Inputs

Bumper Ping: Off

Flip L1/ L2 and R1/R2: On

Stick Layout Preset: Default

Controller Vibration: Off

Deadzone Inputs Left Stick Min: 1 Left Stick Max: 90 Right Staxk Min: 4 Right Stick Max: 99 Left Trigger: 12 Right Trigger: 12



Aiming

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1

Tac-Stance Sensitivity Multiplier: 1

Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Focus): 1

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: On

Aim Assist

Aim Assist: On

Aim Assist Type: Default

Third Person ADC correction Type: Assist

Motion Sensor Aiming

Motion Sensor Behavior: Off

Gameplay

Automatic Sprint: Off

Print/ Tactical Sprint Behaviour: Toggle

Auto Move Forward: Off

Tactical Sprint Behaviour: Double Tap

Grounded Mantle: Off

Auto Airborn Mantle: Off

Auto Ground Mantle: Off

Slide/ Dive Behavior: Slide Only

Plunging Underwater: Free

Parachute Auto Behavior: Off

Sprinting Door Bash: On

Ledge Climb Behavior: Movement Based

Combat Behaviors: ADS Behavior: Hold Change Soom Activations: Sprint/Tactical/Focus Focus Bavior: Hold Equipment Behavior: Hold Weapon mount Activation: ADS + Melee Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Off Tactical Stance Activation: Off



Dashy’s graphic settings

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Display Monitor: X25

Display Adapter: NVIDIA Geoforce RTX 2080 TI

Screen Refresh Rate: 310.113

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Display Gamma: 2.2

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Eco Mode Reset: Custom

V-Synch (Gameplay): Off

V-Synch (Menus): Off

Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom 240 60 30

Menu Render Resolution: Optimal

Pause Game Rendering: Off

Focused Mode: 90

High Dynamic Range: Auto

Quality

Graphic Preset: Custom

Render Resolution: 100

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Upscaling/ Sharpening: Fedelityfx CAS strength: 100

Path Tracing + Ray Reconstruction: Off

VRAM Scale Target: 90

Variable Rate Shading: Off

Texture Resolution: Low

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low

Depth of Field: Off

Detail Quality Level: Low

Particle Resolution: Very Low

Bullet Impacts: Off

Persistent Effects: Off

Shader Quality: Low

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low

Shadow Quality: Very Low

Screen Space Shadows: Off

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Off

Static Reflection Quality: Low

Tessellation: Off

Volumetric Quality: Low

Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Weather Grid Volumes: Off

Water Quality: Off

View

Field of View: 98

ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Default

3rd Person Field of View: 80

Vehicle Field of View: Default

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Film Grain: 0

1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS

Spectator Camera: Game Perspective

Inverted FLashbang: On

Dashy’s Interface Settings

Readability

Color Customization HUD Color Palette: Custom You: Yellow Team: Blue Party: Green Enemy: Red Neutral: White Contested: Yello Color Filter: Filter 2 Color Filter Target: Interface World Color Intensity: 75 Interface Color Intensity: 100

Mini Mpa Shape: Square

Mini Map Rotation: On

Horizontal Compass: Off

Crosshairs: Static Center Dot: On Center Dot Scale: Default

Hit Marker Visuals: On

Damage-Based Hit Markers: On

Player Names: Full Name

In-Game Text Chat: On

Telemetry: Custom FPS Counter: On Server Latency: On Packet Loss: On GPU Temperature: Off GPU Time: Off GPU Clock: Off VRAM Usage: Off CPU Time: Off Clock: Off

Telemetry Label Size: Default

Connection Meter: Off

Network In-Game Alert Icons: On

Hardware In-Game Alert Icons: On

Misc Settings