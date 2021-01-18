OpTic Envoy’s AK74u Black Ops Cold War loadout ahead of CDL launch

The competitive Call of Duty season is almost upon us, with the CDL launching on January 23, and Envoy’s AK74u could prove one of the most important in getting OpTic Chicago some all-important championship wins.

The AK74u is the go-to SMG for all competitive Black Ops Cold War players. While the MP5 was the main one when the game first dropped, a subsequent nerf saw the 74u take top spot and maintain it ever since.

While Envoy’s original loadout back in November was impressive, this one is a complete change-up, and seems to be the meta build for most top pros who run it.

Taking to Nuketown ‘84 for a 1v1 against teammate FormaL, both were using the AK74u — and it absolutely shreds.

As mentioned, this looks to be the meta build for most pros, but Envoy is by far one of the most impressive SMG players in the Call of Duty League, so it definitely looks great in his hands.

Here’s the attachments Envoy uses on the gun:

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.45

Muzzle Brake 5.45 Barrel: 9.3” Extended

9.3” Extended Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Spetsnaz Speedgrip Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

Attachments at 8:40

If you’re looking to maximize your abilities with an SMG in hand, Envoy is one of the best people to look at, and with the launch of League Play in BOCW seemingly imminent, now’s the perfect time to get used to this build.

This may look slightly different from what you see in public matches, with certain attachments banned or not viable in a competitive space, so it’s well worth familiarizing yourself with.

Whether or not this remains the meta throughout the year isn’t yet known; we expect a number of weapon balancing changes throughout the year, but how this affects the 74u isn’t clear.