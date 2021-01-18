Logo
OpTic Envoy’s AK74u Black Ops Cold War loadout ahead of CDL launch

Published: 18/Jan/2021 16:53

by Jacob Hale
envoy ak74u bocw
Activision/CDL

The competitive Call of Duty season is almost upon us, with the CDL launching on January 23, and Envoy’s AK74u could prove one of the most important in getting OpTic Chicago some all-important championship wins.

The AK74u is the go-to SMG for all competitive Black Ops Cold War players. While the MP5 was the main one when the game first dropped, a subsequent nerf saw the 74u take top spot and maintain it ever since.

While Envoy’s original loadout back in November was impressive, this one is a complete change-up, and seems to be the meta build for most top pros who run it.

Taking to Nuketown ‘84 for a 1v1 against teammate FormaL, both were using the AK74u — and it absolutely shreds.

ak74u on wall black ops cold war
Activision
The AK74u is the best-in-class SMG.

As mentioned, this looks to be the meta build for most pros, but Envoy is by far one of the most impressive SMG players in the Call of Duty League, so it definitely looks great in his hands.

Here’s the attachments Envoy uses on the gun:

  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.45
  • Barrel: 9.3” Extended
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
  • Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

Attachments at 8:40

If you’re looking to maximize your abilities with an SMG in hand, Envoy is one of the best people to look at, and with the launch of League Play in BOCW seemingly imminent, now’s the perfect time to get used to this build.

This may look slightly different from what you see in public matches, with certain attachments banned or not viable in a competitive space, so it’s well worth familiarizing yourself with.

Whether or not this remains the meta throughout the year isn’t yet known; we expect a number of weapon balancing changes throughout the year, but how this affects the 74u isn’t clear.

NICKMERCS reveals big change to make Mac 10 Warzone loadout even more OP

Published: 18/Jan/2021 14:32

by Jacob Hale
nickmercs warzone mac 10
Activision/YouTube: NICKMERCS

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is one of the biggest names in Warzone right now, and his Mac 10 loadout is imitated across Verdansk — but he’s made a pretty big change to it.

Since Warzone and Black Ops Cold War integrated with one another in December, the Mac 10 has quickly become a go-to weapon in Warzone, an easy-to-control SMG that really packs a punch.

Pair it with a top ranged weapon such as the DMR, CR-56 AMAX, or Kar98k and you’ve got a loadout that is perfectly suited to battle royale.

NICKMERCS’ Mac 10 loadout has become the standard for the weapon, but he’s now made a big change to it, and you can bet this will catch on sooner rather than later.

warzone-bocw-mac-10
Activision
The Mac 10 is a formidable force in Verdansk.

NICKMERCS new Mac 10 loadout

NICKMERCS has kept his Mac 10 almost exactly the same as what it was before, barring one major change: the Ammunition used.

“I swapped out the Drum Mag for the Fast Mag,” he revealed in his January 17 YouTube upload. “You know, to add a little extra speed.”

The Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag offers the same increased clip size but with an even faster reload speed than the STANAG 53 Rnd Drum. It does reduce the ADS time further than the STANAG, but as Nick says, it lets him play even faster than usual. This will be especially helpful when taking on multiple enemies in a short time span, making sure the likelihood of dying while reloading is minimal.

Elsewhere, all of the other attachments are exactly the same. Here’s a rundown of what he uses:

  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
  • Barrel: 5.3” Extended
  • Stock: Wire Stock
  • Underbarrel: Patrol Grip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag

Most players would probably also opt for the Agency Suppressor rather than the Muzzle Brake on the Mac 10, but it’s clearly working out for Nick.

We would recommend trying out the Fast Mag Nick uses, especially in team games rather than just solos, but whether this impacts the meta at all remains to be seen.