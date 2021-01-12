Logo
Call of Duty League 2021 first Home Series & launch weekend dates announced

Published: 12/Jan/2021 18:00

by Jacob Hale
Call of Duty League 2021 dates
The Call of Duty League has officially announced the dates fans will finally see competitive Black Ops Cold War kick off, as well as the first official Home Series event, of the 2021 season.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the start of the second CDL season ever since the first ended back in August 2020. Since then, we’ve had the release of Black Ops Cold War and a litany of roster changes to get excited about, but now we can see it all come into play.

With the action kicking off very soon, here’s everything we know so far about the CDL 2021 season.

CDL 2021 Kickoff Special

cdl 2021 kickoff classic
The Kickoff Classic will give fans their first look at how teams compare against one another.

This season, the CDL are hosting the Kickoff Special, which will see all 12 teams go to battle on January 23-24.

In a unique spin on this kickoff tournament, fans will be able to vote on who they want each team to face.

Each of 2020’s top three regular-season teams — Dallas Empire, Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Chicago — will hold online polls to determine which team they will face-off against at the Kickoff Classic. Here are the possible teams:

  • Dallas Empire: New York Subliners, Paris Legion, London Royal Ravens
  • Atlanta FaZe: Florida Mutineers, Los Angeles Guerrillas, Seattle Surge
  • OpTic Chicago: LA Thieves, Minnesota RØKKR, Toronto Ultra

The method through which fans can vote has not yet been announced.

First CDL 2021 Home Series: Atlanta FaZe

cdl 2021 atlanta faze home series
Atlanta FaZe will be hosting the first Home Series of the season.

Atlanta FaZe will be hosting the very first event of the regular season in their online Home Series from February 11-14. As with all COD League content, this will be streamed on the official CDL YouTube channel.

As has been made clear in the 2021 CDL format explainer, Home Series events will help provide seeding, storylines and more heading into major events, and teams will be desperate to kick their year off with a bang and get off on the right foot.

The Home Series events themselves haven’t been detailed yet, though it goes without saying that the Atlanta online event will be a great insight into what we can expect from the league in the future — especially with a new, unique format for drawing groups…

Unique Home Series group draw

Crimsix Huke Dallas Empire CDL
Can Dallas Empire go back-to-back and retain their CDL title after losing Clayster?

This year, Home Series groups will be drawn a little differently than how they were before. For the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, the top two teams from last year — Dallas Empire and Atlanta FaZe — will get to pick each others’ opponents.

Using a snake draft format, Dallas will be able to pick who enters Atlanta’s group — and vice versa — until both groups are fully populated.

This group draw will be broadcast during the Kickoff Special, and the CDL have promised more details to come on the draw and the season as a whole.

So, that’s our first look at the opening CDL events of the 2021 season!

It will be great to finally see teams take to the battlefield once again, and the group draw will give us a great idea of which teams to look out for at the opening Home Series events, as Dallas and Atlanta try to give each other the toughest time possible.

Dr Disrespect explains what Warzone could learn from Escape from Tarkov

Published: 12/Jan/2021 16:55

by David Purcell
Dr Disrespect with warzone logo and escape from tarkov
Dr Disrespect is never one to keep an opinion to himself on the big shooter games and the same goes for Warzone, as he’s pointed the game’s developers could learn a thing or two from Escape from Tarkov. 

EFT has been up and down in terms of popularity in the last 12 months, enjoying purple patches where streamers like xQc, Summit1g, and shroud have jumped in to boost its popularity. One of those big personalities was Doc, who played Tarkov multiple times for his audience to watch along.

His stint on it was never really consistent enough to call it his main game, whereas Warzone has been a staple of the Champions Club streams for some time.

Now though, the Two-Time has singled out one feature where the Call of Duty title just doesn’t compare.

Warzone character skydiving without a parachute
Warzone has had many major updates since Black Ops Cold War released, but audio issues remain present.

Dr Disrespect on Warzone audio issues

During his YouTube stream on January 11, the self-proclaimed best video gamer in the world lashed out at the battle royale’s audio after a defeat. He claimed that it made it sound like opponents were 100 feet away in a warehouse, before creeping up on him.

He said: “A game like Escape from Tarkov, a game that has perfect audio, blows this game’s audio out by 500% – trust me.

“Trust me, any real gamer would say the same thing. It blows this audio out by like a thousand, but the reason why is because it caters to (competitive players). You hear something at a distance, a shot, footstep, you hear it!”

The streamer proceeded to imitate the sound in Warzone, making loud beatbox-style noises with his mic.

Discussion starts at 1:12:48 in the video below. 

This isn’t the first game that Doctor Disrespect’s had a problem with, from an audio standpoint. Almost all battle royale games have come under fire at the hands of the Two-Time, who has previously mocked Fortnite, Apex Legends, and others for the same thing.

It appears that Escape from Tarkov – despite not being as popular a game as Activision’s – is one that he actually admires.

Whether or not future updates will address the issue he’s highlighted remains to be seen, but until that time it looks like he’s going to have some big frustrations on Verdansk and Rebirth Island.