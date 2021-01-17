FormaL trash talks CoD players who bet $1k on Black Ops Cold War match - Dexerto

OpTic Chicago’s Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper hilariously trash-talked some amateur Black Ops Cold War players in a 3v3 match, which somehow ended with $1,000 on the line. Thankfully for the 2017 World Champion, he, Scump and Dashy came out on the winning side.

The OpTic Chicago roster coming into the 2021 Call of Duty League season is one of the scariest in the world of esports. The King – better known as Scump – is joined by fellow World Champion and ex-OpTic Gaming teammate FormaL, with young starlets Envoy and Dashy rounding out the team.

It came as much of a shock, then, when Dashy, FormaL and Scump found themselves up against an over-confident opponent, who decided to trash talk the Infinite Warfare World Champion.

As you can imagine, FormaL didn’t take the criticism sitting down, and hilariously wagered his opponents $1,000 on the 3v3 match of Black Ops Cold War.

“Yo, you shut the f**k up,” he said, much to the amusement of Scump and Dashy. “Shut the f**k up. You shut the f**k up. Look at our levels and look at you guys. Look at our levels. You wanna bet a thousand bucks on this match?”

Much to the delight of the watching Scump, their opponents hilariously suggested upping the wager from $1,000 to $1,000,000. It’s fair to say that was never going to happen, but the $1,000 wager seemed to stick.

“I just put a thousand bucks on this match,” FormaL said. “[It was with] Unemployment. So he really needs this.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The match went about how fans would have expected, with Formal, Scump and Dashy running out fairly comfortable winners. While Scump and Dashy used snipers, FormaL had his hands on an AK-74u, and finished the game with a jaw-dropping 7,100 damage.

He made his feelings known at the end of the game too, obnoxiously shouting through the microphone as the Play of the Game showed a nice 5-piece. As you can imagine, Scump collapsed into laughter, calling his T2P duo an “idiot.”

We can’t confirm whether the $1,000 wager was actually paid, but it’s one of the funniest stream moments we’ve seen in a long time.

Fans will be hoping that OpTic Chicago can take their confidence and winning habits into the CDL when it kicks off on January 23.