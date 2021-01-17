 FormaL trash talks CoD players who bet $1k on Black Ops Cold War match - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

FormaL trash talks CoD players who bet $1k on Black Ops Cold War match

Published: 17/Jan/2021 11:08

by Joe Craven
FormaL next to BOCW image
Treyarch/MLG

Share

Black Ops Cold War FormaL

OpTic Chicago’s Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper hilariously trash-talked some amateur Black Ops Cold War players in a 3v3 match, which somehow ended with $1,000 on the line. Thankfully for the 2017 World Champion, he, Scump and Dashy came out on the winning side. 

The OpTic Chicago roster coming into the 2021 Call of Duty League season is one of the scariest in the world of esports. The King – better known as Scump – is joined by fellow World Champion and ex-OpTic Gaming teammate FormaL, with young starlets Envoy and Dashy rounding out the team.

It came as much of a shock, then, when Dashy, FormaL and Scump found themselves up against an over-confident opponent, who decided to trash talk the Infinite Warfare World Champion.

As you can imagine, FormaL didn’t take the criticism sitting down, and hilariously wagered his opponents $1,000 on the 3v3 match of Black Ops Cold War.

OpTic Gaming winning tournament back in Black Ops III
MLG
Scump and FormaL made up half of CoD’s best ever roster.

“Yo, you shut the f**k up,” he said, much to the amusement of Scump and Dashy. “Shut the f**k up. You shut the f**k up. Look at our levels and look at you guys. Look at our levels. You wanna bet a thousand bucks on this match?”

Much to the delight of the watching Scump, their opponents hilariously suggested upping the wager from $1,000 to $1,000,000. It’s fair to say that was never going to happen, but the $1,000 wager seemed to stick.

“I just put a thousand bucks on this match,” FormaL said. “[It was with] Unemployment. So he really needs this.”

The match went about how fans would have expected, with Formal, Scump and Dashy running out fairly comfortable winners. While Scump and Dashy used snipers, FormaL had his hands on an AK-74u, and finished the game with a jaw-dropping 7,100 damage.

He made his feelings known at the end of the game too, obnoxiously shouting through the microphone as the Play of the Game showed a nice 5-piece. As you can imagine, Scump collapsed into laughter, calling his T2P duo an “idiot.”

We can’t confirm whether the $1,000 wager was actually paid, but it’s one of the funniest stream moments we’ve seen in a long time.

Fans will be hoping that OpTic Chicago can take their confidence and winning habits into the CDL when it kicks off on January 23.

Call of Duty

Warzone fans argue that Black Ops Cold War’s guns should be removed

Published: 17/Jan/2021 1:32

by Theo Salaun
Freepik, @drobotdean / Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s fans are reacting to weeks of meta concerns and bugs by engaging in a large, heated debate about repealing Black Ops Cold War’s integration and removing all BOCW guns from Verdansk.

An active community is a talkative community and, at the very least, Warzone can certainly appreciate a fanbase that has… a lot to say. Across social media, the CoD battle royale’s players have ramped up discourse in the weeks since Treyarch and Raven Software’s BOCW integrated with Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare-based Warzone.

Now, following surges on Twitter, and a Reddit thread with hundreds of comments and thousands of upvotes/downvotes alike, concerned fans have keyed in on one prominent suggestion: to repeal integration and remove BOCW’s guns entirely.

While this idea may not be realistic one, it embodies a period of frustration with numerous bugs and overpowered gun concerns after their inclusion. As such, the heated argument has found moments of nuance beneath the generally reductionist sentiment.

We can all agree on this… from CODWarzone

A meme shared across both Warzone subreddits proffers a simple solution to help the battle royale return to its glory days: “Repeal and replace the Cold War integration.”

With thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments, it appears that weeks of stim-glitch abuse, invisibility bugs and, more importantly, Cold War weapon superiority have truly made an impact on the game’s most active fans.

While many commenters do echo the concern, some noting that they “liked Warzone before the Cold War integration,” others have been more accommodating to developers’ efforts.

Numerous fans have gone against the post’s grain, arguing that integration is a good thing and that properly balancing the arsenal should be the goal — not outright removing everything.

black ops cold war dmr
Treyarch/Activision
Even after nerfs, BOCW’s DMR is still lethal in Warzone.

At the heart of controversy is the DMR 14, which has dominated the meta alongside the MAC-10 and dual Diamattis within a few days of BOCW Season 1. Now, numerous updates later, all three guns (as well as the lurking Type 63) have all been nerfed twice — meaning the meta is much more flexible.

It remains to be seen if these adjustments will be enough to satiate Warzone’s fans, but they’re, at the very least, a step in the right direction. While perfect balance is as unlikely possibility as Activision fully repealing their new game’s content, there is some middle ground to find in Verdansk.