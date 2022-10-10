“One shot” Modern Warfare sniper dominates Warzone after Season 5 Reloaded buff

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Looking for a sniper to use in the final few weeks of Warzone? Well, you might want to check out Modern Warfare’s Rytec, seeing as it can down enemies in one shot.

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on the horizon, Warzone fans are giving the battle royale an extended send-off by returning to their roots with their loadouts of choice.

Even though Call of Duty: Vanguard weapons still rule the day because of their 10 attachments, plenty of guns from Modern Warfare have been getting a bit of love from players. A handful have crept into the top 10 for pick rate, and managed to remain competitive over the last few weeks.

The Season 5 Reloaded update also helped with this, as plenty of Modern Warfare guns got a buff. That includes the Rytec sniper, which now has the ability to one-shot enemies and send them packing.

Rytec sniper can dominate after Warzone Season 5 Reloaded buff

Warzone guru Metaphor highlighted the sniper in his October 9 video, and while he isn’t convinced it is on the same level as the AX-50 and others, it is certainly a lot of fun across all ranges.

“If you’re catching people who are lacking, it’s not a bad gun at all,” the YouTuber said. “This gun definitely does one-shot now at all ranges, you just cannot put Thermite rounds or Explosive rounds because it will lower your damage too much.”

The build that the YouTuber uses is pretty standard – with the FTAC Seven Straight barrel and Tac Laser – but he also adds the Thermal Dual Power Scope to make things a little tricky. Though, of course, you can use something else.

Muzzle: Rytec AMR Suppressor

Barrel: FTAC Seven Straight

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Thermal Dual Power Scope

Stock: STOVL Tac-Wrap

As noted, the Rytec isn’t exactly the most well-loved weapon in Warzone. As per WZRanked stats, it only has a 0.14 pick rate despite its recent buff. Though it does boast a nice 2.33 win rate.

It’s unlikely that the sniper becomes meta just because the speed is somewhat lacking compared to its other semi-automatic counterparts. Though, it is worth running for a session or two, just for the one-shot potential.