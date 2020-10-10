Nuketown Easter egg discovered on new Black Ops Cold War map - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War players have discovered an easter egg that could hint at Nuketown from BO1 on the map Cartel, which is one of the brand new maps made available to fans during the game’s Open Beta.

Everyone knows that Nuketown is the single most popular map in Black Ops history. It’s been a part of every single iteration in the series, even showing up multiple times in one title, if you count the Zombies version of it in BO2. Rumors have even suggested that the map will be showing up in Black Ops Cold War, which is unsurprising, to say the least.

Advertisement

Because of its popularity, it’s only reasonable that the developers would want to start teasing it before it’s added to the game – but most people probably didn’t expect it to show up in one of the beta maps.

If players go into the back of the map Cartel, which was one of the maps that players didn’t get to experience in the Alpha, they’ll find an image of one of the houses on the classic BO1 map. Does this mean that the classic version of the map will appear in Black Ops Cold War?

Advertisement

Of course, no one knows at this point in time, but some people seem to think so, like YouTuber TheGamingRevolution. And it would make sense, too: With BOCW being a direct sequel to Black Ops 1, having a map pulled straight from that game would fit the time period.

That being said, given that every single version of the map throughout its history has been changed, it would be surprising if the developers didn’t do the same thing this time.

Regardless of what this picture means, it’s nice to see that the developers haven’t forgotten about the classic map, even 10 years after its original launch.