 Nuketown Easter egg discovered on new Black Ops Cold War map - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Nuketown Easter egg discovered on new Black Ops Cold War map

Published: 10/Oct/2020 1:08

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War players have discovered an easter egg that could hint at Nuketown from BO1 on the map Cartel, which is one of the brand new maps made available to fans during the game’s Open Beta.

Everyone knows that Nuketown is the single most popular map in Black Ops history. It’s been a part of every single iteration in the series, even showing up multiple times in one title, if you count the Zombies version of it in BO2. Rumors have even suggested that the map will be showing up in Black Ops Cold War, which is unsurprising, to say the least.

Advertisement

Because of its popularity, it’s only reasonable that the developers would want to start teasing it before it’s added to the game – but most people probably didn’t expect it to show up in one of the beta maps.

Activision
The image of Nuketown can be found right before the main hanger in Cartel.

If players go into the back of the map Cartel, which was one of the maps that players didn’t get to experience in the Alpha, they’ll find an image of one of the houses on the classic BO1 map. Does this mean that the classic version of the map will appear in Black Ops Cold War?

Advertisement

Of course, no one knows at this point in time, but some people seem to think so, like YouTuber TheGamingRevolution. And it would make sense, too: With BOCW being a direct sequel to Black Ops 1, having a map pulled straight from that game would fit the time period.

That being said, given that every single version of the map throughout its history has been changed, it would be surprising if the developers didn’t do the same thing this time.

Regardless of what this picture means, it’s nice to see that the developers haven’t forgotten about the classic map, even 10 years after its original launch.

Advertisement
Call of Duty

Drift0r explains why Black Ops Cold War Beta is ‘two steps backwards’

Published: 10/Oct/2020 0:07

by Theo Salaun
drift0r black ops cold war
Twitter, @Drift0r / Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War drift0r

Renowned Call of Duty content creator ‘Drift0r’ has revealed precisely why he is disappointed in the Black Ops Cold War Beta, claiming he’s reluctant to play it due to a variety of concerns about performance and mechanics.

Moving from the Black Ops Cold War Alpha back in September to October’s Open Beta, different content creators, players, and professionals have expressed varying criticisms about the upcoming Call of Duty title. 

Advertisement

That’s theoretically good, as these experimental phases are meant to incur feedback, but what’s not good is that Drift0r believes some of the changes from Alpha to Beta have actually hurt the game, rather than helped it.

While the majority of players, pros, and streamers have focused on skill-based-matchmaking (SBMM) as their prevailing concern, Drift0r cites an uncomfortably long list of issues as the cause for his disappointment in the game. As Dr Disrespect tanks his kill-death ratio to counter SBMM, Drift0r has instead ignored that competitive aspect and focused specifically on the details that leave him unwilling to play the Beta.

Advertisement

“I didn’t want to make a video like this today, I didn’t want to be negative. I wanted to wake up and have a super fun stream, to be really hyped to play with the new stuff … but my experience from playing the Beta and my impressions were overwhelmingly negative. So negative, as a matter of fact, I cut my stream early.”

Driven to the point that he had to cut short his intended four-hour stream by a full two hours, Drift0r goes through about 15 minutes explaining why he thinks the game is “still rough” and has left him both “unhappy” and “upset.” Among his complaints, the principal issues appear to be lag, movement mechanics (including with vehicles) and what he describes as “painful” audio issues. 

 

While there are some cool mechanics possible in the Beta, from Drift0r’s experience, the gameplay was choppy, with consistent frame-rate drops. In response to hoped improvements in the Beta patch, he actually found movement to be more inconsistent and counter-intuitive. 

Advertisement

Similarly, he found that the vehicles were almost nerfed too strongly by making their maneuverability incredibly cumbersome. And last, while understanding that Treyarch’s decision to add more bass to the gunfire was an effort to placate fans who miss Modern Warfare’s realism, he found the audio to be overdone and painful.

Ultimately, Drift0r explains that, despite some great improvements to graphics and quality-of-life options, “in terms of fundamental gameplay, it was a step or two backwards.”