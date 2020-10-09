 Drift0r explains why Black Ops Cold War Beta is ‘two steps backwards’ - Dexerto
Drift0r explains why Black Ops Cold War Beta is ‘two steps backwards’

Published: 10/Oct/2020 0:07

by Theo Salaun
Renowned Call of Duty content creator ‘Drift0r’ has revealed precisely why he is disappointed in the Black Ops Cold War Beta, claiming he’s reluctant to play it due to a variety of concerns about performance and mechanics.

Moving from the Black Ops Cold War Alpha back in September to October’s Open Beta, different content creators, players, and professionals have expressed varying criticisms about the upcoming Call of Duty title. 

That’s theoretically good, as these experimental phases are meant to incur feedback, but what’s not good is that Drift0r believes some of the changes from Alpha to Beta have actually hurt the game, rather than helped it.

While the majority of players, pros, and streamers have focused on skill-based-matchmaking (SBMM) as their prevailing concern, Drift0r cites an uncomfortably long list of issues as the cause for his disappointment in the game. As Dr Disrespect tanks his kill-death ratio to counter SBMM, Drift0r has instead ignored that competitive aspect and focused specifically on the details that leave him unwilling to play the Beta.

“I didn’t want to make a video like this today, I didn’t want to be negative. I wanted to wake up and have a super fun stream, to be really hyped to play with the new stuff … but my experience from playing the Beta and my impressions were overwhelmingly negative. So negative, as a matter of fact, I cut my stream early.”

Driven to the point that he had to cut short his intended four-hour stream by a full two hours, Drift0r goes through about 15 minutes explaining why he thinks the game is “still rough” and has left him both “unhappy” and “upset.” Among his complaints, the principal issues appear to be lag, movement mechanics (including with vehicles) and what he describes as “painful” audio issues. 

 

While there are some cool mechanics possible in the Beta, from Drift0r’s experience, the gameplay was choppy, with consistent frame-rate drops. In response to hoped improvements in the Beta patch, he actually found movement to be more inconsistent and counter-intuitive. 

Similarly, he found that the vehicles were almost nerfed too strongly by making their maneuverability incredibly cumbersome. And last, while understanding that Treyarch’s decision to add more bass to the gunfire was an effort to placate fans who miss Modern Warfare’s realism, he found the audio to be overdone and painful.

Ultimately, Drift0r explains that, despite some great improvements to graphics and quality-of-life options, “in terms of fundamental gameplay, it was a step or two backwards.”

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Beta Supply Drop “leak” debunked by Treyarch

Published: 9/Oct/2020 21:51 Updated: 9/Oct/2020 21:53

by Brad Norton
The Black Ops Cold War beta has only just begun, though an early bug may have let slip a huge feature on the way: The return of the Supply Drop system last seen in WWII.

[UPDATE October 9, 2020: Treyarch Community Manager Josh Torres has confirmed via Reddit that the bug seen below is indeed leftover code, more specifically placeholder UI from Black Ops 4, and does not indicate the possible return of supply drops]

When it comes to microtransactions in Call of Duty, we’ve seen a number of different systems over the years. Some games have opted for the loot box-style method, while others have gone with a mix of Battle Passes and individual bundles.

We already know that Treyarch’s upcoming release will be sticking with Battle Passes, but could there be more microtransactions on the way too? If you’ve already been playing the Black Ops Cold War beta on PS4, you may not have noticed anything out of the ordinary on controller.

However, if you happen to plug in a keyboard and mouse while playing on console, things get a little different. As a result, a brand-new bug appears to have slipped through the cracks, revealing mention of a Supply Drop system in Black Ops Cold War.

No different from many recent titles in the series, when booting up Black Ops Cold War, players are greeted with a message of the day. It’s here that ‘NoobOfVerdansk’ stumbled upon an eye-opening glitch. Instead of displaying the usual message along with a few standard tabs below, “many other options were found.”

Reserves, Purchase Crate, and Crate Bundle were all options visible in the menu. While it is only a beta, and bugs are inevitable, it could be hinting at a return. Perhaps the old microtransaction model may appear alongside Battle Passes.

Supply Drops, or Reserve Crates as they were called in Black Ops 4, have featured all sorts of items. Some games kept powerful guns in these randomized lootboxes while other games stuck to purely visual unlocks.

These labels slipping through the cracks in the beta could be indicative of what’s to come, though it is worth taking this leak with a grain of salt. After all, it could just be leftover code from a system that’s since been scrapped in development. 

Supply Drops were vital in previous CoD’s if you wanted the most powerful weapons.

Only time will tell if the old system of in-game purchases replaces the specific bundle method of 2019’s Modern Warfare. Who knows, perhaps all three forms will be included: Supply Drops, Battle Passes, and bundles altogether.

If you haven’t yet jumped into the beta, fear not. Check up on our full overview so you know when and how to dive in on every platform.