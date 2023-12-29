Cloakzy divides Warzone community by joking that MnK doesn’t belong in CoD

Streamer and Complexity co-owner Cloakzy took a shot at the mouse and keyboard community in Warzone by saying Call of Duty was meant for controllers.

Aim assist has been a hotly debated topic in the gaming community as more titles begin supporting MnK and controllers. CoD is one of many titles being affected too; games like Halo, Apex Legends, and the rising FPS title The Finals are all plagued with the issue.

Warzone players have complained that MnK players make it impossible to compete against the Gulag. At the same time, others think that controllers make the FPS titles easier to play.

Streamers have been caught in the middle of the debate, and Cloakzy’s most recent comment is far from the only one. Other streamers and pro players like Luminosity’s HusKerrs have taken shots at MnK, calling it ‘aimbot’.

Cloakzy’s response to HusKerrs regarding aim assist for MnK was met with varied responses. Some pointed out that the comment was clearly a joke or a copy pasta from Twitch chat.

“I’m sick and tired of MnK complaining about aim assist,” said Cloakzy. “CoD and Apex were built around controllers, not keyboard users. That’s why aim assist is so strong. Go play CSGO or Valorant and stick to writing emails.”

In contrast, others took the comment in another direction by calling the comment a ‘W’ take.

“Apex was most certainly built around keyboard,” said one commenter. “The mainstays when the game launched were iiTzTimmy, Nokokopuffs, and ImperialHal. Daltoosh and NiceWigg were outliers and it was mainly due to their vibe as well as being good at the game. But the mouse players could stay quiet the entire stream and let the gameplay do the talking. Name ONE controller player who can radio silently the whole time and garner a following. None. Why? Because it’s no fun to watch.”

With MnK on the rise, the debate of aim assist for controller players will remain. For the time being, Activision has made no further comment regarding MnK or aim assist in Warzone or Modern Warfare 3.