Modern Warfare 2 embraces NPC trend with odd weapon bundle

NPC live streams have taken over TikTok, and Modern Warfare 2 embraced the confusing trend with a new weapon bundle.

Understanding social media’s latest trend starts by understanding video game NPCs. Non-playable characters regurgitate scripted lines to help a world feel more lived in – to varying degrees of success as seen in the latest big releases. For example, an industry veteran provided insight into the creepy facial expressions of Starfield’s NPCs.

Streamers emulate the characteristics of video game NPCs through repetitive actions and dialogue. Pinkydoll emerged as one of the most popular streamers, spending hours on camera repeating phrases like “ice cream so good” or “gang gang.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In Season 5, Activision introduced Battle Buddy, a virtual assistant that acts as a mini-announcer during Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 matches. Several different types of voices have been used, the latest being a nod to NPC streamers.

Modern Warfare 2 players stunned by new NPC bundle

On September 12, Warzone streamer WhosImmortal asked: “What is this new NPC Warzone bundle?”

The 1600-COD point Modern Warfare 2 bundle comes with a Battle Buddy that repeats lines like “Let’s go kill yeah yeah,” and “Ooh battlesuit time gang gang.”

Article continues after ad

COD community members couldn’t believe their ears, as they responded with a mix of horror but also interest.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Several Modern Warfare 2 players joked that they won’t purchase the bundle because it doesn’t include “glizzy overdrive.” This refers to a social media content creator who livestreams eating hot dogs in an overtly sexual manner when viewers donate with a hot dog emoji.

Article continues after ad

WhosImmortal responded: “No glizzy overdrive, no purchase from me.”

A second user semi-seriously added that NPC streamer Pinkydoll should receive royalty payments with the comment: “They better be paying her.”

Article continues after ad

Going against the general consensus, a third commenter claimed: “Not going to lie, I kind of love this.”

This will definitely go down as one of the oddest store bundles in Modern Warfare 2, but shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given Activison’s recent lean on pop culture crossovers.