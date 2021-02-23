 NICKMERCS shows off his M16 Warzone loadout ahead of Season 2 - Dexerto
NICKMERCS shows off his M16 Warzone loadout ahead of Season 2

Published: 23/Feb/2021 13:43

by Jacob Hale
NICKMERCS M16 Warzone class
Activision/FaZe Clan

NICKMERCS Warzone

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is perhaps the biggest Warzone streamer in the world right now, and he’s revealed his M16 loadout that looks set to become the new meta weapon ahead of the launch of Season 2.

The M16 burst assault rifle entered Verdansk as part of the Black Ops Cold War integration late in 2020 but, for the most part, didn’t make much of an impression.

The DMR became the go-to rifle and, following its nerf, the meta spread a little more across the likes of the Kilo, CR-56 AMAX, and more.

Now, we’re seeing more and more players pick up the M16 in Warzone games, and it might be the next ‘meta’ weapon if Nick’s praise is anything to go by.

the M16 in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
The M16 has been an underrated weapon in Warzone so far.

NICKMERCS’ M16 Warzone class

The gun can shred through a fully armored enemy in just two bursts if you hit your shots, making it possibly one of the most powerful guns in the game, but so far has managed to go relatively unused by the general population in Verdansk.

With an increasing number of top pros and streamers picking up the M16, including Tommey, here’s Nick’s loadout:

  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Barrel: 15.9” Strike Team
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

For the most part, this is just about what you would expect from a dominant Warzone loadout. Some of the attachments come down to personal preference, though.

For example, you might prefer to use a different underbarrel, or the Fast Mag to make reloading quicker, but this loadout completely prioritizes accuracy and making sure you get those downs.

The key to this weapon is that there is a bit of kick between bursts, so you’ll want to be in complete control and not put yourself in compromising positions. As long as you string a couple of bursts together, you should have no issue getting kills with the M16.

Warzone devs confirm another ban wave to remove cheaters before Season 2

Published: 23/Feb/2021 12:02

by Connor Bennett
Trio of Warzone characters protecting a loadout drop amid explosions
Activision

Warzone

Warzone developers Raven Software have confirmed that they’ve dished out another large ban wave to players who have been cheating and hacking in the battle royale ahead of Season 2.

Since releasing last March, Warzone has cemented itself along with Apex Legends and Fortnite as one of the premier offerings in the battle royale market. 

It’s gone from strength to strength over the last year, but one big problem has loomed large – cheating. Players have been able to pick up wallhacks, aimbots, as well as other exploits to ruin the experience for others. 

It’s something that fans have complained about, with many turning away from Warzone and making something else their main game until the game is cleaned up. As such, the devs have started a real push to rid the game of hackers, rolling out large ban waves at different points and shutting down cheat sellers. 

Warzone train line
Activision
Despite Warzone’s popularity, hackers and cheats still run riot in Verdansk.

At the start of February, the devs dished out a ban wave that reportedly took down over 60,000 cheaters, and they were back at it again a week later, taking down an unknown amount of hackers.

In an additional third follow-up wave, the developers confirmed that they’ve targeted more cheaters and got rid of them from Verdansk and Rebirth Island ahead of the start of Cold War Season 2. 

“We said there’d be more…  Another new ban wave has gone out for #Warzone,” the devs tweeted on February 22, again not giving an exact amount of how many cheaters had been struck by the banhammer. 

Of course, the news delights players who’ve had issues with cheaters, but there are things that others would like to see changed too. There are still complaints about overpowered weapons, broken attachments, and different in-game glitches.

It remains to be seen if these ban waves are going to continue as frequently as they are, now that there’s been three in two weeks, but it the devs are staying true to their word of wanting to clean things up.