NICKMERCS shows off his M16 Warzone loadout ahead of Season 2 - Dexerto

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is perhaps the biggest Warzone streamer in the world right now, and he’s revealed his M16 loadout that looks set to become the new meta weapon ahead of the launch of Season 2.

The M16 burst assault rifle entered Verdansk as part of the Black Ops Cold War integration late in 2020 but, for the most part, didn’t make much of an impression.

The DMR became the go-to rifle and, following its nerf, the meta spread a little more across the likes of the Kilo, CR-56 AMAX, and more.

Now, we’re seeing more and more players pick up the M16 in Warzone games, and it might be the next ‘meta’ weapon if Nick’s praise is anything to go by.

NICKMERCS’ M16 Warzone class

The gun can shred through a fully armored enemy in just two bursts if you hit your shots, making it possibly one of the most powerful guns in the game, but so far has managed to go relatively unused by the general population in Verdansk.

With an increasing number of top pros and streamers picking up the M16, including Tommey, here’s Nick’s loadout:

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 15.9” Strike Team

15.9” Strike Team Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

For the most part, this is just about what you would expect from a dominant Warzone loadout. Some of the attachments come down to personal preference, though.

For example, you might prefer to use a different underbarrel, or the Fast Mag to make reloading quicker, but this loadout completely prioritizes accuracy and making sure you get those downs.

The key to this weapon is that there is a bit of kick between bursts, so you’ll want to be in complete control and not put yourself in compromising positions. As long as you string a couple of bursts together, you should have no issue getting kills with the M16.