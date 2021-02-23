Warzone devs confirm another ban wave to remove cheaters before Season 2 - Dexerto

Warzone developers Raven Software have confirmed that they’ve dished out another large ban wave to players who have been cheating and hacking in the battle royale ahead of Season 2.
Since releasing last March, Warzone has cemented itself along with Apex Legends and Fortnite as one of the premier offerings in the battle royale market.
It’s gone from strength to strength over the last year, but one big problem has loomed large – cheating. Players have been able to pick up wallhacks, aimbots, as well as other exploits to ruin the experience for others.
It’s something that fans have complained about, with many turning away from Warzone and making something else their main game until the game is cleaned up. As such, the devs have started a real push to rid the game of hackers, rolling out large ban waves at different points and shutting down cheat sellers.
Despite Warzone’s popularity, hackers and cheats still run riot in Verdansk.
At the start of February, the devs dished out a ban wave that reportedly took down over 60,000 cheaters, and they were back at it again a week later, taking down an unknown amount of hackers.
Of course, the news delights players who’ve had issues with cheaters, but there are things that others would like to see changed too. There are still complaints about overpowered weapons, broken attachments, and different in-game glitches.
It remains to be seen if these ban waves are going to continue as frequently as they are, now that there’s been three in two weeks, but it the devs are staying true to their word of wanting to clean things up.
Loadout drops offer players unprecedented battle royale weapon customization, but what are the most underrated weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone? Here, we break down the best weapons in the game, that most players won’t be running.
As with any battle royale game, a few weapons have quickly risen to the top of most Warzone players’ lists. Both the FFAR 1 and AMAX are currently dominating the assault rifle picks, while the MAC-10 and MP5 rule the SMG class.
While these weapons may dominate the current Warzone meta, there are a number of criminally underrated guns that can still deliver many a game-winning victory if you’re willing to overcome their shortcomings. Here, we pick the six most underrated weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone.
1. The Bullfrog
The Bullfrog is capable of some pretty quick kill times.
The Bullfrog may not be as strong as Black Ops Cold War’s MAC-10, but it still packs a mean punch, especially when you’ve kitted it out with the right attachments. While this deadly SMG has been seeing increased play across Verdansk, it is still highly underrated. In fact, may players simply stick to the current MAC-10 and MP5 loadouts.
While the above guns may deal more damage, they don’t have the added ammo capacity or ranged damage the Bullfrog offers. In fact, this Cold War SMG can take down multiple foes with its massive 85 Rnd Mag. Simply hold down the trigger during close-quarter fights and secure those all-important multi-kills.
2. XM4
The XM4 is an incredibly versatile AR in Warzone.
While other Black Ops Cold War ARs like the FFAR and Krig 6 prove popular, the same can’t really be said for the XM4. Its gunplay is very similar to that of the M4A1 and while it may not deal as much damage at range as the M4, it does absolutely melt opponents in close to mid-range firefights.
If you prefer to aggressively rush your foes over the more methodical marksman playstyle, then the XM4 is a great choice that can net you plenty of kills. Consider pairing this AR with a sniper like the Kar98k to help with any ranged shots.
3. Oden
The Oden is perfect for ranged decimation in Warzone.
Now this gun is certainly not for everyone. In fact, it’s not uncommon to see this AR featured at the bottom of many Warzone weapon tier lists. However, if you can master its vertical recoil pattern and deal with its methodical fire rate, you’ll have a gun that can down fully armored opponents in just a few shots.
The damage per bullet is absolutely through the roof and if you manage to land any headshots, then your foes will be hitting the ground quicker than the Oden’s reload animation. Make sure you utilize both the Colossus Suppressor and Oden Factory 810mm Barrel as both these attachments turn the Oden into an absolute beast at range.
wind its way up AR on numerous
4. P90
The P90 is great choice for those that want an SMG with a little extra range.
Modern Warfare’s P90 is one the most underrated weapon on this list. The FORGE Tac Retribution barrel, paired with the Monolithic Suppressor and the gun’s natural 50-round magazines, makes this a pretty potent SMG.
While the MP5 and MAC-10 currently rule the close-range meta, many players often neglect how lethal a P90 can be up close. The added range damage also enables you to finish off any low-health foes in mid-range engagements. If you haven’t given the P90 a go yet, be sure to try it out next time you drop into Verdansk.
5. Stoner 63
The Stoner 63 is capable of rivaling the Bruen and PKM loadouts.
LMGs in Warzone can be hit or miss depending on the situation. If players are pre-aiming an unsuspecting enemy, they can be top-tier. However, their handling and mobility is often detrimental to their viability in Warzone.
While not as fast as an assault rifle, the Stoner 63’s damage and accuracy make it an incredible weapon in mid-range fights. Pair this with large magazines and a surprisingly manageable recoil pattern, and the Stoner 63 is one LMG you’ll want to try out.
6. RAM-7
The Ram-7 can get you out of many an early-game firefight.
The RAM-7’s versatility is perhaps its strongest trait. It can outclass an SMG at longer ranges and ARs at a close range. This versatility means you can easily run a sniper rifle as your second weapon because you’ve already got something of an SMG/AR hybrid.
We’d recommend attachments that buff its range and some optics, to keep you in the fight at all ranges. It might not be a game-changer, but it can certainly hold its own against most weapons in Warzone.
What weapon have we missed from our list? What is the most underrated weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone? Be sure to tweet us @DexertoIntel to let us know your thoughts!