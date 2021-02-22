Logo
Call of Duty

Aydan reveals his ultimate Warzone player tier list, and its surprising

Published: 22/Feb/2021 11:48

by Jacob Hale
Aydan Warzone tier list
Aydan/TierMaker

Share

Aydan Warzone

Aydan is one of the best Warzone players in the world right now, and has made his own tier list of the top Warzone pros — with some surprise names popping up.

Warzone has become just about the most competitive battle royale there is right now, with many of the top streamers, content creators and pros from other titles finding themselves navigating Verdansk.

Aydan — who tops our list of best Warzone players at the time of writing — has decided to make his own list.

Of course, the best way of finding out about new talents or breaking down who the best players really are is by talking to their peers, and as multiple top pros started making their tier lists, Aydan’s is definitely one to check out.

Aydan on Twitch stream
Twitch: Aydan
Aydan himself is possibly the best Warzone player in the world.

Aydan makes Warzone tier list

Basing it on tournament placements, earnings, raw skill, and more, Aydan made the S-Tier a very selective group of players and gave his thoughts on why some deserve to be where they are.

As Aydan explains, he can’t put everyone in S but seems pretty happy with his overall selections. DiazBiffle, Rated, SuperEvan, Newbz, Tommey, Almond, and HusKerrs make up his final S-tier picks after much deliberation.

There was much deliberation over whether HusKerrs should be in S- or A-tier, while his teammate ZLaner ended up holding the top spot in A-tier. Similarly, there were lots of calls for Jukeyz to move up, but with his lack of tournament invites, Aydan couldn’t justify the shift up from A.

Other Warzone pros aren’t happy

Of course, when making a list like this, there’s bound to be a number of players not content with their final placement, despite the fact it’s just Aydan’s opinion.

While there clearly isn’t a lot of real beef between these players, HusKerrs did call Aydan a “clown” over his selections.

After Aydan confirmed he put Husk in S-tier, the NRG pro complained it was only “after thinking about it for 15 minutes and below three people that have placed worse than me in tournaments.”

Similarly, Jukeyz, who many wanted to see in S-tier, had his own thoughts. “If I lived in a bin in America, I’d be in S,” the Scouse star joked.

As mentioned, this is really all just different player’s opinions, and later in the day both Rated and Tommey ended up making their own tier lists, all of which looked fairly similar.

At the end of the day, these tier lists won’t matter when tournament day arrives, and that’s when the best will really be separated from the rest.

Call of Duty

Best Warzone shotguns and loadouts to use for them

Published: 22/Feb/2021 6:40 Updated: 22/Feb/2021 6:43

by Jacob Hale
best shotgun loadouts in warzone
Activision

Share

Warzone

Shotguns are some of the most divisive weapons in Warzone, but there’s one thing you can’t deny: they’re game-winners, and they’re guaranteed to help you get more kills.

With the Warzone meta continuously evolving, we’ve seen several weapons become “must-haves” in the Call of Duty battle royale. Shotguns have had their time in the spotlight, dominating various seasons throughout the first year. Today, the close-range weapons are still a force to be reckoned with if you’ve got the right loadout.

Whether you’re still uninitiated to the shotgun club, or looking to see what your other options are, they’re all pretty solid. Let’s take a look at which shotgun loadouts are best in Warzone. Pair any of these with the strongest long-range weapons and you’re going to be lethal across all ranges and gunfights.

5. Best Streetsweeper loadout in Warzone

Warzone streestsweeper
Activision
The Streetsweeper might not be the strongest shotgun in Warzone, but it’s still a reliable choice for any situation.
  • Muzzle: Duckbill Choke
  • Barrel: 14.4” Task Force
  • Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Ammunition: STANAG 18 RND

A newer addition to Warzone, the Streetsweeper was made available throughout the first season in Black Ops Cold War. It’s not the simplest to unlock, requiring players to go on 15 separate killstreaks, but once you have it, this shotgun is a solid option.

The standout feature of the Streetsweeper is that it’s a full-auto shotgun. This means you can just hold down the trigger and run wild. Obviously, this comes at a cost. You’ll want to add a bigger magazine attachment to save on some pretty harsh reload speeds.

4. Best VLK Rogue loadout in Warzone

VLK Rogue loadout screen
Activision
This shotgun has excellent mobility.
  • Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder
  • Barrel: 16″ Warlord
  • Laser: 5mW Laser
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Ammunition: Dragon’s Breath Rounds

This semi-automatic shotgun once led the Warzone meta after pushing the JAK-12 out of the top spot.

With a focus on increasing the damage range, movement speed, and hip-fire accuracy, this loadout will get you zipping around the map and hitting lethal shots at your opponents. While not the best gun on this list, it’s still an incredibly viable choice to this day.

3. Best Gallo SA12 loadout for Warzone

gallo sa12 cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Gallo SA12 is the best shotgun in Black Ops Cold War.

If you’ve played much Black Ops Cold War at all, you’ll know that the shotgun options aren’t quite as powerful or varied as the original Modern Warfare weapons.

However, it is still worth your time to level up the Gallo SA12 in Cold War because of the Warzone integration. It’s the clear frontrunner for now, providing one of the most well-rounded options in the shotgun category.

Here’s what we would recommend putting on the Gallo for the time being:

  • Barrel: 21.4” Reinforced Heavy
  • Muzzle: Duckbill Choke
  • Body: SWAT 5MW Laser Sight
  • Magazine: STANAG 12 Round Tube
  • Stock: Wire Stock

2. Best Origin 12 loadout in Warzone

Warzone Origin 12 shotgun
Activision
The Origin 12 was the weapon that really kicked off the shotgun meta in Warzone.
  • Muzzle: Choke
  • Barrel: FORCE Tac Impaler
  • Laser: 5mW Laser
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Ammunition: 12 Round Mags

If you’re looking for a non-Dragon’s Breath shotgun, this Origin loadout is a good one to go for. It’s got a great amount of damage behind it and can easily take enemies out in 3-4 shots, just simply aim straight and spam the trigger.

It has been nerfed in recent updates but that shouldn’t deter you. If you’re looking for a standard shotgun without a fiery flair, you can’t look past the Origin on your way to some huge Warzone victories.

1. Best R9-0 loadout in Warzone

best r9-0 warzone loadout
Activision
The R9-0 has long been one of the strongest weapons in Warzone.
  • Muzzle: Choke
  • Barrel: FORCE TAC Sentry
  • Laser: 5mW Laser
  • Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
  • Ammunition: Dragon’s Breath Rounds

The R9-0 is arguably the most effective shotgun in Warzone. It packs one hell of a punch and comes with an extremely fast fire rate. However, one of its strongest features comes through an ammo attachment.

Dragon’s Breath Rounds deal more damage than the usual ammunition, lighting enemies on fire and causing a burn effect over time. Despite heavy nerfs, it’s still the go-to option when it comes to shotgun loadouts.

So there you have it, our top recommendations for shotguns in Warzone. With these extremely powerful setups, you’ll be dropping foes in the blink of an eye at close range.