NICKMERCS shares concerns over major Warzone changes coming soon

FaZe Clan content creator and Warzone competitor Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has shared his concerns over the future of Call of Duty: Warzone, with multiple major changes on the battle royale’s horizon.

While it remains one of the world’s most popular video games, a number of Warzone’s most prominent creators and players have suggested the battle royale is in dire straights. Cheating has always been an issue, but many are now claiming it is making the average game unplayable due to the prevalence of hackers.

As Raven and Activision try and keep the game fresh and interesting, plenty of new content appears set to join Verdansk, including planes. Mobility and transport have long been key in Verdansk’s giant environment, with helicopters, armored trucks, and quad bikes easy to find across the map.

Advertisement

NICKMERCS, though, is one of many to appear hesitant over the plane’s inclusion, citing Fortnite as an example of when they did not turn out particularly well.

In a July 23 YouTube video, Kolcheff addressed them and appeared uncertain. “First things first,” he said. “People are finding the planes [in the game code]. I’m talking about the planes with the turret. That kind of plane. I don’t know about you guys but I played Fortnite for some time, I still do. And I remember when they put planes in Fortnite… nah, nah! So good luck with that one chief.”

Advertisement

Read More: Aydan accidentally breaks Warzone world record using AMP63

It wasn’t all bad news though, as the Twitch star signalled his excitement over an alleged live event that will usher in Warzone Season 5, as well as acting as a major reveal for Call of Duty 2021, thought to be a WWII title called Vanguard. Though, Nick is also unsure about Warzone going back in time and having a World War II setting.

New guns and POIs will almost always go down a treat with the majority of Warzone’s player base, but vehicles (especially those with the potential to be overpowered) may split opinion to a greater degree.

Activision and Raven have a fairly good track record at dropping balanced new content, but planes could pose the biggest challenge yet.