TimTheTatman explains how Warzone TikTok “hackusations” hurt legit streamers

Twitch personality Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar has explained how much of an impact hacking accusations can have on skilled Warzone content creators.

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular battle royales and FPS titles in the genre, with millions of players dropping into Verdansk every single day.

However, despite having a passionate and dedicated fanbase, the game has garnered a reputation for the countless hackers that can be found in almost every other match.

This has pushed the community to become extremely suspicious of any players that show off their talent and skill in Warzone, usually resulting in them being accused of hacking.

Of course, the majority of the accusations and criticism have been aimed at content creators who play the game every day. Well, TimTheTatman has spoken up on the issue, explaining how much of an impact these unfounded “hackusations” can have on a streamer.

TimTheTatman explains the impact of Warzone “hackusations”

With ZLaner, MuTeX, Symfuhny, NICKMERCS, and countless other Warzone streamers being accused of hacking on a regular basis, TimTheTatman uploaded a video explaining how much of an impact these claims can have.

According to Tim, while casual Warzone content creators like him can brush off “hackusations,” streamers who rely on prize pools and their skill at the game cannot.

For them, their livelihood is at stake when a person on TikTok accuses them of using third-party software. As cheaters are such a big problem in Warzone, it doesn’t take much to convince the community that a popular streamer is hacking.

“I don’t make a living off being good… there’s people there that are very good at the game that these people on TikTok are accusing of cheating and it affects them because that’s how they’re making their money.”

Tim even brings up the example ZLaner, an incredibly skilled player that was forced to make multiple videos proving that he wasn’t cheating. On top of this, he had to set up various camera angles so everyone knew for sure that he wasn’t hiding anything.

“This dude Z’s got to have a handcam, a left thumb, a right thumb, a gameplay, a second gameplay, a monitor, a bathroom cam, all to show that they’re not cheating”.

It’s clear that the root of the problem is the countless hackers in standard Warzone matches, leading the community to become extremely paranoid.

Until Raven Software implements an anti-cheat it appears as if these “hackusations” are not going away anytime soon.