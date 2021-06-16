NICKMERCS explains how new Warzone Season 4 feature could be huge for the game - Dexerto

Season 4 is arriving imminently in Warzone, and Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed the one new feature he’s particularly excited about for the new season.

Season 4 is set to see a bunch of changes across both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Verdansk is going to look slightly different after the June 17 update with new operators, weapons and a brand new Satellite Crash Sites POI.

One major change coming to Verdansk ‘84, however, is the addition of the mysterious Red Doors, which will allow players to fast-travel across Verdansk.

While the first year of Warzone saw very few changes to the map, Season 3 went back in time and made some minor changes. Now, Season 4 is adding to it — and NICKMERCS thinks this could be great.

While official patch notes for Warzone Season 4 aren’t out yet, we have been given glimpses at what’s to come, and the Red Doors will certainly be a breath of fresh air for players who are looking for easier ways to traverse the map.

In a YouTube upload talking about the new season, Nick went through all of the fresh content coming to Warzone. He seemed excited about all of the new weapons coming, the Hijacked Gulag, and in particular, the Red Doors.

“This is a lot to talk about, because I think it’s another fast-travelling system that they’re trying to put into the game, kind of like the subway,” he explained. “The subway was a big swing and a big miss, because it just took so long to get down there, and then it took so long to travel.”

Nick goes on to add that he’s “hoping the Red Doors are a big, big improvement on this fast-travel system,” and he thinks they’re going to hit it out of the park.

Of course, it’s impossible to know how the new doors will play out until we’ve had some time to settle in and really explore them.