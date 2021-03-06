NICKMERCS claims unreleased Warzone SMG CX-9 will be the best gun in the game - Dexerto

YouTube and Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has explained why he’s “nervous” about the Serac CX-9 Blueprint being released to a wider range of Warzone players as its looking deadly.

With the start of Warzone Season 2, Raven Software added a good bit of new content. To go alongside the seasonal battle pass and map changes, new weapons were also introduced – LC10 and FARA 83.

On top of those two, players have also uncovered two other, not yet released weapons in-game – the RAAL and CX-9. These two, an LMG and SMG, are found inside orange loot crates in the form of the Rook and Serac blueprints.

Both weapons have proven to be pretty deadly already, and after NICKMERCS finally got his hands on the SMG, he’s voiced his concerns about just how meta it could be when it releases to everyone.

During a session of Warzone his usual squad – TimTheTatMan, Cloakzy, and SypherPK – Nick managed to get the SMG from inside one of the orange loot crates.

“I only got to use it for about half the game, but you see why it’s so hard to pull. This thing is incredible,” Nick said. “This thing beams, it beams at any range, it’s got a crazy TTK [Time to Kill], it’s got to be off the charts.

“I’m excited for this gun to drop into Warzone but then again, I’m kind of nervous. If it’s anything like how it is right now, it’s all you’re going to see on the map man.”

As the different Warzone updates have shown, once a meta is established, players will change up their loadouts and classes in order to have the best chance at picking up wins.

However, given the SMG has been used by players, Raven might have some useful data on it to figure out what changes need to be made before it actually releases. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.