NICKMERCS breaks silence on CoD removing his skin for controversial Pride comment

FaZe NICKMERCS has finally responded to Activision removing his Call of Duty operator skin bundle from Warzone and MW2 stores over controversial comments he made about Pride Month in schools.

The CoD community was rocked on June 8 when NICKMERCS’ operator skin was pulled from the store after he made a remark about “leaving little children alone” in reference to Pride Month being recognized in schools a day earlier.

It didn’t take long for the backlash to pour in, with many fans of NICKMERCS uninstalling Call of Duty – including fellow streamer Dr Disrespect, who demanded the company either apologize or add his bundle back to the shop.

Now, nearly a day after his skin was removed, NICKMERCS has broken his silence and is standing by his comments, once again refusing to bend the knee and apologize.

NICKMERCS responds to CoD removing his operator skin

In a post on Twitter, the FaZe Clan star said that he appreciates the support he has been receiving while once again arguing that his comments were not meant to be hateful.

“Friends are created in good times, but families are built through adversity. Appreciate all of you that have my back, understand my position as a new father and recognize the love I have for all,” he said. “Ain’t no hate in this heart.”

It’s not known if he is currently trying to get his skin added back to CoD or when he will stream again, but the Twitch icon hasn’t yet gone live since his bundle was removed.

Call of Duty, meanwhile, hasn’t commented further on the bundle since first replying to a CharlieIntel report saying they pulled it due to “recent events,” adding they are “focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community.”

In any case, given how many streamers have sided with NICKMERCS and the backlash to Activision’s decision, it will be interesting to see how this affects the franchise going forward and future operator skins.