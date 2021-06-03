NICKMERCS blasts new "horrible" Warzone AMP63 weapon everyone thinks is good - Dexerto

The AMP63 is the latest gun to be added to Warzone in Season 3, but Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the pistol isn’t as good as everyone is making out.

While the AMP63 was accidentally released a little earlier in the Season 3 update, the pistol has finally been made available to everyone. The full-auto pistol comes packed with a blisteringly fast rate of fire, decent accuracy, and barely any recoil. Since its release, many Call of Duty streamers have been quick to praise the new gun, but NICKMERCS doesn’t believe it’s a viable option in Warzone.

Advertisement

Even if you do unlock the AMP63 and kit it out with the best loadout, the pistol does struggle to keep up with the game’s best SMG classes. Knowing whether the AMP63 is worth leveling up will certainly save you a lot of time, especially given how long it takes to grind the best attachments. Fortunately, Nick has given his honest opinion on this overrated pistol.

“I’m going to be honest with you, it’s a cap. I mean, this thing is horrible,” says Nick. The AMP63 originally appeared in the first Black Ops, where it was known as the PM63 and was classified as an SMG. The gun was renowned for having a very fast rate of fire and low damage, forcing players to find close-quarter scenarios where they could spray people down.

Advertisement

Read More: Best Warzone AMP63 class loadout

However, when compared to other SMGs, the PM63 always failed to make a mark. This same problem is also highlighted in Warzone, where it struggles to remain competitive against the current close-quarter kings. “Man, could they put some more oomph on it. People have been uploading this thing, calling it broken, calling it OP, but hey, guys listen. It’s so bad, it’s not worth it. You can use it if you’d like, but nah.”

Timestamp of 0:10

Throughout the video, NICKMERCS demonstrated just how difficult it is to kill opponents with the AMP63. Even when running the gun akimbo, the full-auto pistols struggled to deal the damage needed to knock down an opponent. Whether Raven Software will buff the AMP63 in a future update remains to be seen, but for now, you’re best off using another close-range class.