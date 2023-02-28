Mystery Call of Duty Wonder Weapon Replica sells out in minutes

Call of Duty teased its first-ever collectible item, and the mystery weapon replica sold out in just under a few minutes.

Call of Duty has a storied history of delivering unique pre-order collectible items. The Black Ops Prestige edition gave fans an actual RCXD remote-control car. Black Ops 2 upped the ante, awarding a drone inspired by the MQ-27 Dragonfire.

The Black Ops 3 Juggernog Editon infamously featured a 7-inch mini-fridge from Call of Duty Zombies, and Modern Warfare 2019 Dark Edition gifted players replica night vision goggles. Unfortunately, CoD Vanguard and Modern Warfare 2 discontinued the annual tradition of including replica items as pre-order benefits.

Activision made amends by announcing a new mystery replica weapon coming to the Call of Duty store, but it doesn’t take a detective to crack this case.

Call of Duty announces Ray Gun replica item

Activision The Ray Gun is a staple of the Call of Duty Zombies franchise.

On February 28, the official Call of Duty Twitter account announced a Wonder Weapon Replica in March. The item was available for purchase in the CoD Store, but it sold out in under five minutes.

The two hints provided lean toward the mystery weapon being a Ray Gun. The iconic CoD Zombies weapon has appeared in all seven titles and is always memorable to run around with.

CoD fans rejoiced over the announcement.

One fan responded, “I can already tell this is going to be an instant buy.”

A second user added, “instantly buying this the moment it goes live.”

Unfortunately for fans eager to get their hands on the replica weapon, it is currently listed as sold out in the store. “dear lord, please have a good number of these, so they don’t sell out immediately.”

Some fans speculated that the item is not sold out and the image is only used as a placeholder until the replica goes live. We will provide an update when we learn more.