MW3 devs confirm hated weapon will finally be nerfed in Season 4 & players are delighted

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 devs have confirmed that the much-hated RGL-80 Grenade Launcher is getting some Hardcore-specific nerfs in Season 4, and players couldn’t be happier.

If you’ve dropped into a game of Hardcore in Modern Warfare 3 at any point in the last few months, you’ve more than likely been hit by a barrage of grenades from the RGL-80 Grenade Launcher.

Given that Hardcore allows you to delete enemies in one shot, the launcher has regularly been used off the rip on small maps. Many players called the RGL “ridiculous” and stated that it made Hardcore matches “unplayable” unless it was going to be nerfed.

There had been fears that things would be going the other way, and that the grenade launcher would actually be buffed with the addition of a new Conversion Kit.

However, it will finally be nerfed in Season 4 – and will have Hardcore-specific changes to go along with it. “Hardcore-specific balance adjustments for the RGL-80 are coming in Season 4,” one of Sledgehammer Games’ devs posted on the MW3 subreddit.

The news of the change, naturally, had some players overjoyed. “Thank God,” one said. “Season 4 officially the best update now,” another added. “I’m really curious what their definition of a nerf is going to end up being,” said another player.

Some players urged the devs to outright remove the grenade launcher from Hardcore matches with a ban restriction.

Others would argue that the only use for the RGL-80 is to complete the camo mastery challenges and that the launcher isn’t a viable weapon. One fan even went as far as saying it serves “no purpose” in any game mode, never mind just the Hardcore ones.

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone’s Season 4 update drops on May 29, so hopefully there won’t be much more RGL spam to be had at the start of games.