MW2 Shoot House map plagued by “atrocious” invisible wall bug

The Modern Warfare 2 community celebrated Shoot House’s reintroduction, but a game-breaking glitch, unfortunately, spoiled the proceedings.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 launched alongside Warzone 2 on November 16. The massive update finally allowed players to track their stats, Shoot House, and rebalanced weapons.

Season 1 didn’t launch without a few hitches. Activision delayed the CDL Moshpit playlist, and a Social menu bug made it an infuriating process trying to invite friends to a Warzone 2 match.

MW2 players hoped for a bit of respite queuing up on the beloved Shoot House map, but they were instead met with a head-scratching bug, making the map unplayable.

Activision Shoot House was reimagined for Modern Warfare 2.

Invisible wall glitch breaks Shoot House

Shoot House was a fan-favorite map in Modern Warfare 2019. The close-quarters map was the perfect stomping ground for grinding weapon camos or chasing nukes. The duo of Shoot House and Shipment formed one of the most popular CoD playlists in series history, “Shoot the Ship.”

Activision reskinned Shoot House and gave the environment a brand new look and feel for MW2, but a bug ruined players’ first impressions.

A Reddit user shared a video showing a player trying to shoot and throw projectiles on Shoot House, but an invisible wall prevented anything from going through.

The player claimed, “there’s also one in the upstairs building you can’t even walk through.”

One user responded, “this is ridiculous. Did they do no play testing on it?”

A second player added, “these aren’t little tiny wall exploits where you can jump on tiny spaces up a couple of railings and boxes on some obscure corner of the map, these are massive, blatant bugs that there is zero percent chance you could miss if you playtested it.”

The Modern Warfare 2 community’s patience is running thin, and they are demanding changes soon.