MW2 players slam throwback audio pack for sounding “nothing” like the original

Modern Warfare 2 players were left disappointed after the original MW2 audio bundle fell short of its mark.

MW2 2009 was known for its iconic sound design. Voiceover lines for every kill and kill streak added more life and personality to the multiplayer experience. From Soap saying, “AC 130 ready for deployment,” to the forever memorable level-up sound that still elicits a rush of nostalgia to this day.

Call of Duty YouTuber Ghosts619 took us on a trip down memory lane by putting original MW2 sounds over Modern Warfare 2 (2022). Footsteps, killstreaks, gun sounds, music, and more were all replaced by original audio for a multiplayer match.

Ghosts sent his work to the developers in hopes of them creating a sound pack. Infinity Ward must have caught wind of his passion project, as Season 3 Reloaded will add a throwback audio pack.

MW2 community members disappointed by throwback sound pack

The Season 3 Battle Pass blog confirmed an MW2 Throwback Pack: ’09 Weapon Audio Bundle would be available for purchase at some point in Season 3 Reloaded.

The price and release date have yet to be confirmed, but CoD leaker Joneo got his hands on the weapons early.

Joneo shared a clip of the ISO Hemlock and Lachmann Sub in action. The ISO Hemlock is supposed to sound like the ACR, while the Lachmann Sub should sound like the original MP5. Unfortunately, neither weapon sounded similar to their 2009 counterparts.

One player responded: “I am shocked by the fact that this does not sound like the original guns at all.”

A second user added: “These don’t even sound remotely similar.”

Some community members tried their best to remain optimistic that these weapons aren’t the final product.

MW2 Players were already upset that the audio pack didn’t include the original Intervention sound; this leak certainly doesn’t boost their confidence.