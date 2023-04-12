Classic MW2 2009 gun sounds return in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 3

Activision is adding classic MW2 gun sounds into Warzone 2. The Throwback Pack: ’09 Weapon Audio Bundle will arrive in Season 3 giving players the option to use gun sounds from the original Modern Warfare 2.

The confirmed arrival of the FJX Imperium, better known as the Intervention, lines up well with this upcoming bundle. Many Call of Duty fans consider the Intervention to be one of the most iconic-sounding guns in the franchise.

Warzone 2 isn’t short on guns that also made an appearance in the original MW2. Although the exact guns to feature in The Throwback Pack: ’09 Weapon Audio Bundle haven’t been confirmed some possible candidates include the Kastov 762, .50 GS, and PDSW 528.

Relive the past with this nostalgic MW2 gun sounds bundle

Confirmation of The Throwback Pack: ’09 Weapon Audio Bundle was posted as part of a larger development blog. Alongside the Tracer Pack: Dr. Kushlov, Tracer Pack: Anime Boogie, and Inkblot Bundle, the audio bundle will arrive sometime in Season 3.

Activision

Currently, the specifics of the bundle are largely unknown. It’s coming in Season 3 but if that’s the start or end of the season is to be seen. For now, fans are stuck speculating on what it’ll cost and what guns will feature in it.

The general reception on Reddit has been generally positive. One of the most upvoted responses reads: “Now that’s the kind of sh*t that they should be selling instead of BlackCell. Bet that tons of people will buy it just because of the nostalgia value.”

However, not everyone is in favor as one fan questioned why they have to pay: “You could just not charge for sounds and let us equip it as an option. But who am I kidding, thousands of people are going to fork over the $20 anyway.”

Selling a classic MW2 gun sounds bundle isn’t Activision’s only attempt to appeal to nostalgia in Season 3. Another classic gun that isn’t the Intervention was also leaked.