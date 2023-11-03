How to get classic MW2 hitmarker sound in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 is here and if you’re wondering how to enable the classic MW2 hitmarker sound in multiplayer, here’s everything you need to know.

MW3 is the latest and the third installment of the reboot series from Activision in 2019 with Modern Warfare. Like every yearly Call of Duty release, multiplayer is the center of attraction and it’s no different for Modern Warfare 3.

As a result, the original MW2 veterans may prefer the classic hitmarker sound over the current ones to get that old-school taste. Carrying on from the beta, here’s how you can get the classic MW2 hitmarker sound in Modern Warfare 3.

Activision Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer has the option to get the hitmarker sounds from MW2.

How to enable classic MW2 hitmarker sounds in MW3

You can get the classic MW2 hitmarker sounds in Modern Warfare 3 by following the steps below:

Head over to the Settings menu. Select the Audio tab. Scroll down until you find the Functionality section. The ‘Hit Marker Sound Effects’ option will be present right there. Open the drop-down menu and choose ‘Classic’.

You have now selected the Classic MW2 hitmarker sounds in Modern Warfare 3, meaning you are good to go and take a trip down the lane of nostalgia as long as you want.

At the time of writing, only the MW3 campaign is available and you won’t be able to change the hitmarker sound effects to the classic version in this mode. It’s exclusive to the multiplayer mode only, which releases on November 10, 2023, worldwide.

That's everything you need to know about getting the classic MW2 hitmarker sounds in MW3.

