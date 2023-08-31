Modern Warfare 2 players divided over “lazy” Intervention audio bundle

A leak revealed how the new Modern Warfare 2 (2009) Intervention audio pack sounds in-game, and community members are split.

It has been confirmed that all 16 classic Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps will be playable in Modern Warfare 3 at launch. In another surprise announcement, The Carry Forward program transfers all MW2 weapons, operator skins, and weapon blueprints to MW3.

That means players can use the FJX Imperium on its original stomping grounds. The MW2 sniper rifle is inspired by the iconic MW2 (2009) Intervention. Unfortunatley, the weapon failed to leave its mark so far.

Article continues after ad

Warzone expert Metaphor argued it’s a waste if the devs don’t buff the FJX Imperium before MW3 releases. Activision heard the complaints loud and clear and gave the sniper some much-needed attention, but not in the form of a buff.

Article continues after ad

Activision

Modern Warfare 2 players share mixed reactions after hearing Intervention audio

Modern Warfare 2 fans disapproved of an MW2 audio bundle that fell short of its mark. The devs advertised The ISO Hemlock as the ACR and the Lachmann Sub as the original MP5. Unfortunately, neither weapon sounded similar to their 2009 counterparts.

Article continues after ad

Activision returned to the drawing board and announced a new audio bundle, transforming the FJX Imperium to the Intervention.

TaskForceLeakers got their hands on the bundle early, and CharlieIntel shared what the new audio bundle sounds like.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After a few shots, community members were left undecided if it sounded like the original Intervention.

On one side of the aisle, a player argued: “It’s the original sound, but it sounds like it’s layered on top of the one already in the game, which makes it sound weird.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While a second user claimed: “Really good take on what it would sound like updated, honestly. Good job!”

Other community members took issue with Modern Warfare 2 charging money to buy an audio pack. A third fan responded: “Sounds amazing. Should’ve been how it sounded originally, and the fact we have to pay for it is so lame.”

It remains to be seen if this is the final product, or when this audio bundle will release. We will provide an update when the devs reveal more.