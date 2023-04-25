MW2 players flame expensive “pay-to lose” operator skin

MW2 and WZ2 Season 3 has come with some cosmetic bundles that players think are a bit too expensive, including a new operator skin that shocked community members.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 has a lot of microtransactions, something players have called out the Activision for. Community members mocked the BlackCell bundle for its $30 price tag.

The new battle pass offering awards Battle Pass tier skips, CoD Points, and exclusive cosmetic items. Though the Battle Pass awards CoD points, it also requires an initial investment to take advantage of those rewards.

Warzone 2 players were also furious as “shameless” pay-to-win bundles arrived in DMZ. Players can load into matches with free UAVs, bonus perks, or other advantages just by purchasing an operator skin. Activision nerfed the bundle after receiving backlash but set a new precedent for microtransactions.

Adding to a growing list of frustrations, MW2’s latest store bundle disappoints on multiple fronts.

MW2 and Warzone 2 players slam Cyber Riot bundle

An MW2 player posted an image of the new Cyber Riot store bundle on Reddit, questioning a $24 purchase for six total items.

The bundle includes an operator skin, two weapon camos with tracer bullets, a weapon charm, a sticker, and an emblem.

Typically tracer store bundles cost more because the weapon camos have unique bullets or kill animations, but some players feel cheated by a $24 price tag.

Community members labeled the skin as “pay to lose” because it gives away your location too easily. “It glows and makes you stick out like a sore thumb.”

Other complaints stem from the bundle just offering six items. “For 2400 points, you should be getting 1 of everything.” The Cyber Riot bundle excludes large decals, a finisher, and other stickers or charms.

An argument was made that nothing in the store is worth its price. “How can you justify paying 1/3 or even 1/2 the cost of the entire game when all you get is some cosmetic items.”

Season 3’s polarizing cosmetic items have community members’ patience wearing thin.