CoD players mock “golden tinfoil” BlackCell skins in Warzone 2 Season 4 update

Call of Duty players are making fun of the new Black Cell Hutch golden skins in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 for being a “s***y gold-plated” version of the base skins.

Season 3 has hit Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and despite the hype going in, there’s already been some early disappointment over the newest line of skin bundles and battle passes.

Part of the new battle pass is the BlackCell feature, a separate item players can purchase which takes the place of the Premium Battle Pass bundle for $30. In it, players can get everything included in the battle pass, with even more exclusive cosmetics packed on top.

However, it seems players are making fun of the new BlackCell bonus skins, with some calling them ‘overpriced’ and ‘s***y’, with Hutch’s skin, in particular, in the crosshairs of most players.

Activision Players are mocking the new Blackcell skins as being “golden tinfoil”

A player on Reddit compared Hutch’s Blackcell skin to Cee Lo Green’s 2017 Grammys outfit, decked in full gold. Although Hutch’s skin is not full-on shining gold, his mask does bare a semblance to Cee Lo Green’s golden outfit.

Another player on Reddit also likened the new BlackCell skins as Golden Tinfoil. They wrote sarcastically, “Golden Tinfoil for $30, Let’s go baby Season 3 Woo.” Meanwhile, other players even liken the skins to C-3PO from Star Wars.

Players are even saying that the Operator’s base skins are better than the “s***y gold-plated” skins from BlackCell bonus.

Of course, at the end of the day, these are just skins, and if you would like to purchase the battle pass, you can completely skip over the BlackCell Battle Pass and get the regular pass. Alternately, you can always just continue playing the game without spending a dime, ignoring the golden skins entirely.