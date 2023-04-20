Warzone 2 devs nerf pay to win DMZ bundle with slight change after backlash

Warzone 2 developers have already nerfed the ‘Thorns Out’ Roze operator skin by introducing a one-minute cooldown timer where UAVs can’t be used at the start of DMZ games.

With the launch of Season 3 on April 12, several pay-to-win bundles were introduced. These bundles provide various benefits when used in DMZ including a free Medium Backpack and extra operator slots.

The community had become particularly worried about the Roze and Thorn bundle, which includes the ‘Thorns Out’ Roze operator skin.

When equipped this operator skin spawns players with a free UAV that can be used at the start of DMZ games. The DMZ community was unhappy with this, pushing the devs to take action.

Pay to win DMZ bundle receives marginal nerf after backlash

In the April 19 patch for Warzone 2 & MW2, Infinity Ward has added a one-minute cooldown at the start of DMZ games during which players cannot use UAVs.

Whilst well-intentioned many members of the Warzone 2 community consider this nerf to be negligible or even potentially harmful. There are concerns that players wouldn’t have used the UAV immediately anyway, instead waiting to reach a place of interest where enemy teams are more likely to be.

Responding on Reddit, one user said: “That’s almost worse. If someone uses it immediately, they might find the one team that spawns close enough, but if they wait a minute they’ll likely be at a POI where others are trying to get the UAV normally.”

Another upset player made it clear that they don’t believe mechanics like this belong in Call of Duty: “I hope they start getting their asses kicked by competitors. P2W is f**king garbage, keep that in mobile games.”

On Twitter, prevalent Call of Duty and DMZ content creator Westie was not impressed, adding: “DMZ is still really good but this P2W stuff has cast a shadow over the mode.”