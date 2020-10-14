How to delete Modern Warfare content you don't want on PC to save space - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players rejoice. Your prayers have been answered. The latest update lets you delete content to save space on PC, which has been a long time coming. Here’s everything you need to know on how to do it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s biggest problem is its absurd file-size. It was large enough to begin with, but a series of hefty updates has made it around 200 GB. Thankfully, that’s about to change.

The latest update has made it possible for PC players to uninstall unwanted parts of the game to save space. It’s something that should have been introduced a long time ago, but at least it’s finally here.

Call of Duty’s install sizes have spiked massively in the past few years. Whereas Black Ops 2 (10GB) and Modern Warfare 2 (16GB) were relatively small, more modern titles like Black Ops 3 (60GB) and World War II (90GB) have blown out hard.

This issue has reached a head in the past year, with Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare install ballooning out drastically. Right now, the full game install clocks in at 175 gigabytes on PC hard drives, which can often be half the full size of the HDD.

Now, after so long, there’s two simple words in the latest patch that every Modern Warfare players have longed to hear (or read) for a very long time: “Modify Install.”

If you want to know how to do it, we’ve got you covered, courtesy of Infinity Ward.

How to uninstall spare Modern Warfare content

First, you’ll need to make sure Call of Duty: Modern Warfare isn’t running or updating in the background. Then, open the Battle.net Launcher and select Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in the menu on the left-hand side. Next, select the options menu in the upper left-hand part of the launcher screen and click on “Modify Install.” After that, it’s as simple as clicking on “Game Content” and selecting “Modify Install.” From there, you’ll be able to see a list of all the different things you can uncheck to uninstall, including Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops. Once you’ve unchecked what you need to, all that’s left to do is click “Confirm” and “Start Install.”

Unfortunately, for those who prefer multiplayer, Warzone cannot be uninstalled, so you’ll need to settle for removing one or both of the other modes. Still, it’s better than nothing, and let’s be honest, it’s probably worthwhile to keep Warzone installed since it’s the most popular mode.

From that point onwards, all that’s left to do is wait and watch a good chunk of your sacred disk space slowly come back from the dead.

For more information about what's included in-game, make sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War Beta guide.