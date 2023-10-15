Twitch streamer hits Modern Warfare 3 trickshot with musical instrument

A streamer playing Modern Warfare 3 on Twitch has recreated a classic sniper trickshot using a Recorder as their controller.

Call of Duty trickshotting has had a resurgence thanks to Modern Warfare 3 and its throwbacks of classic elements, weapons, and maps returning to the game.

The MW3 beta was released on October 6, featuring just remastered maps from the 2009 released Modern Warfare 2 CoD.

Sledgehammer Games has paired this with the ability to create fast-aiming snipers, which has encouraged many long-term fans to recreate classic trickshots. Since the release, clips have quickly appeared all over social media as fans show off their impressive snipes.

Now, a Twitch streamer has gone one step further, after they managed to pull off a 360 sniper trickshot by instead using their musical Recorder as their controller.

Twitch streamer pulls off Modern Warfare 3 trickshot with musical recorder

Creator DeanoBeano remarkably pulled off the stunt by mapping his Recorder’s pitch to various movement directions within the game, including firing his gun.

As he plays a tune on the musical instrument, his in-game character moves accordingly. This certainly provided a unique, yet challenging way to play the game.

After broadcasting on Twitch he attempted various shots where he is seen repeatedly failing during the stream, before eventually hitting his shot.

The streamer is shown climbing to the top of the iconic crane on the MW2 map Highrise which is infamously known for trickshotting.

Once he is in position, he quickly pulls out his Recorder and plays a melodic tune. His character jumps off the crane and spins 360 degrees before firing a no-scope shot which instantly kills an enemy.

“Lets go, lets f*cking go, lets f*cking go, oh my f*cking god,” DeanoBeano says as he puts his hands on top of his head in disbelief.

The rising Twitch streamer went viral in 2020, after destroying players in the 2019 version of Modern Warfare with just his drum kit.